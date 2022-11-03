The Global Military Laser Systems Market is expected to grow by $2.15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Laser Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02661026/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the military laser systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by focus on development of laser-based communication, development and procurement of laser weapons by emerging countries, and increasing success rates of laser systems.

The military laser systems market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The military laser systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Laser weapon systems

• Laser target systems

• Laser radar systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of directed-energy atmospheric lens concept as one of the prime reasons driving the military laser systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of miniature laser designators for UAVs and the use of laser weapons in future air combat operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the military laser systems market covers the following areas:

• Military laser systems market sizing

• Military laser systems market forecast

• Military laser systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military laser systems market vendors that include American Laser Enterprises LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Coherent Inc., Dynetics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, MKS Instruments Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Newport Corp. Also, the military laser systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

