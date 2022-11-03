New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000039/?utm_source=GNW





At the same time, security control validation takes time when organizations resort to traditional methodologies such as penetration testing, red team exercises, or vulnerability management.



Too many alerts, point-in-time snapshots of security posture, lack of actionable insights, and limited coverage of attack surface are a few shortcomings of existing methodologies.



Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools help enterprises test their security resiliency by running simulations of attacks on IT infrastructure.



BAS tools provide a well-rounded, continuous, and automated assessment of organizations’ security posture.



This study offers a detailed exploration of this topic.



Geographic segmentation: North America; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-PacificIndustry vertical segmentation: Banking, finance services, and insurance (BFSI); manufacturing; technology; healthcare; public sector; retail & consumer goods; logistics & transport; energy & utilities; telecommunications; and others (includes education, non-profit organizations, and travel & hospitality)Study insights included: Market dynamics, market trends, growth forecasts, competitor analysis and key vendor profiles, insights for CISOs, growth opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000039/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________