The Global Insurance Brokerage Market is expected to grow by $ 101.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the insurance brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for insurance policies, implementation of distinct valuation strategies, and an increase in HNWIs in developing regions.

The insurance brokerage market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The insurance brokerage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-life insurance

• Life insurance



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of IT and analytic solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance brokerage market growth during the next few years. Also, the consolidation of the insurance brokerage industry and the emergence of digital marketing platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance brokerage market vendors that include Acrisure LLC, Alliant Insurance Services Inc., AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Brown and Brown Inc., Funk Group GmbH, HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Navnit Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., NFP Corp., Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Regent Insurance Brokers (Europe) GmbH, Truist Financial Corp., USI Insurance Services, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Also, the insurance brokerage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

