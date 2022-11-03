New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market-Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042208/?utm_source=GNW





The market is currently undergoing significant normalization, as it gets aligned with the new future of hybrid work.A complex stew of trends, including delays in return to office, supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic challenges, has resulted in choppy video conferencing device sales in recent quarters.



Despite challenging market conditions, the value of video communications has become deeply entrenched across all industries creating a long-term upward market trajectory.



The long-term secular growth trends in hybrid work will drive the video-first transformation of meeting spaces, including investments in intelligent audio-video devices and digital whiteboards.



Inclusivity and employee well-being are big themes in technology development.



The user experience and feature sets are evolving to make sure every participant is seen and heard.



The 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is a robust 23.9 percent with the total market reaching $11.25 billion in 2027. The unit CAGR is forecasted at 15.3 percent driven by greater video-enablement of all meeting spaces for better hybrid work.



Video conferencing penetration rate will grow roughly 3X in 7 years (2020-2027) driven by the momentum for the video-first transformation of businesses and education.Customer organizations and market participants including technology vendors, service providers, channel partners, resellers, IT/telecom decision-makers, among others will find value in leveraging the findings of this study to develop sustainable workplace growth strategies.

