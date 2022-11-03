IT Service Management (ITSM) SOA - Gold Edition: IT Service Levels Fall as ITSM Implementations Falter – SOA Offering to Help Organizations Revisit SLAs and Metrics

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Service Management (ITSM) SOA - Gold Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IT Service Management for Service Oriented Architecture Template contains standards, policies and procedures, metrics and service level agreement for the help desk, change control, and service requests. Individual policies included are Blog, BYOD, electronic communications, Sensitive information, and Travel and off-site meetings. It also contains a Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, and several electronic forms included. They are: Blog Compliance Agreement; BYOD Access and Use Agreement; Email employee Agreement; Internet Access Request; Internet and Electronic Communications; Internet Use Approval; Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement; WFH and Telecommuting.

Also included in the core template are eight (8) full job descriptions including Vice President Strategy and Architecture; Director Electronic Commerce; Manager KPI Metrics; Manager Service Level Reporting; Manager User Support; Manager Vendor Management; Metrics Measurement Analyst; and, SEO Specialist.

It also contains a Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, and several electronic forms: Blog Compliance Agreement; BYOD Access and Use Agreement; Email employee Agreement; Internet Access Request; Internet and Electronic Communications; Internet Use Approval; and, Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement.

Change Control - Help Desk - Service Requests Blog - Personal Web Site - Sensitive Information

When a system defect or workplace disruption hits, you need to act fast to ensure the enterprise can continue to function, your employees and associates are informed and productivity is maintained. And where better to designate the first responder than your service - help desk with a focus on IT Service Management (ITSM).

KPI metrics have taken off as measurement of the quality of IT's service has become a priority. Currently, 67% of all organizations have implemented the KPI approach. In a survey of 205 organizations that have these metrics in place, we found that user perception is the top metric that most are focused on.

Service Requests and Help Desk Support are drives of user perception

The positive implications of change control management are:

CIOs and enterprise executives demonstrate their own and the organization's commitment to managing all of the processes around solutions being implemented.

Employees gain a solid understanding of why a change is being implemented.

Everyone engages in the solution being implemented.

Training is used to build knowledge in the implication of the change being implemented.

Resistance is identified and dealt with early in the process.

Communications are segmented and customized for each audience, answering the questions that they care about.

Momentum is built throughout different areas and levels within the enterprise.

Changes are less painful to the organization and to the employees.

A coalition of support among senior leaders and managers creates momentum throughout the organization.

Probability of meeting project objectives is increased.

The enterprise builds a history of successful change.

The IT Service Management Policy Template MS Word document that contains policies, standards, procedures and metrics that comply with the ITIL Standard. Chapters of the template include:

Service Requests Policy

Service Request Standard

Help Desk Policy

Help Desk StandardsITIL Service Management

Help Desk Procedures

Help Desk Service Level Agreement

Change Control Standard

Change Control Quality Assurance Standard

Change Control Management Workbook

Documentation Standard

Application Version Control Standard

Version Control Standard

Internet Policy

e-mail Policy

Electronic Communication Policy

Blog & Personal Web Site Policy

Travel and Off-Site Meeting

Sensitive Information Policy

Work From Home and Telecommuting Policy

The basic template now includes eight (8) full job descriptions which define responsibilities. They are:

Vice President Strategy and Architecture

Director Electronic Commerce

Manager KPI Metrics

Manager Service Level Reporting

Manager User Support

Manager Vendor Management

Metrics Measurement Analyst

SEO Specialist

Janco reports that 2022 YTD job growth exceeds 2021 by over 90K YTD. According to the latest BLS data analyzed by Janco there are now 3.9 million jobs for IT Professionals in the US. The three-month moving average trend for the creation of IT Pros jobs continues to move up. The hiring of IT Pros is robust. Demand is across all industries but is focused more on those enterprises that are re-opening.

The study found:

Business Unit users were not as happy with IT performance in the past year Companies were not as responsive and supportive as in 2019 Fewer support function reported ITSM metrics related to SLAs to business units Access to help desk and service functions was more difficult Quality and speed of responses did not meet expectations There was less proactive problem solving. More of the help desk and service functions was structured around per-defined "scripts". Less ITSM training was conducted ROI was not calculated for many of changes requested.

On the bright side, more Business Units were aware of tools available, and more organizations had recently defined SLAs by their business units.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzm912