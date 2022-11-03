Good Gaming Inc. Continues Its Expansion Into Roblox With The Launch of Super Craft Brothers Brawl™

Kennett Square, PA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, is pleased to announce its expansion onto the Roblox platform with the introduction of its popular player vs. player game Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ to be launched on November 21, 2022.

Exclusively presented by Good Gaming, Inc., Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ is a highly-competitive player versus player (PvP) game made famous on the Minecraft platform for its distinctive class loadouts, custom maps, fast twitch gameplay, and themed items. Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ will initially launch with 4 unique classes in November, and an additional 5 classes in December. Additional classes will be added throughout 2023. The game will feature 7 maps at launch and will add additional themed maps over time.

Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ players will be given a host of items to enhance gameplay as they take their skills to the next level. These items will include splash potion of death, witch broom, high damage swords, health potions, speed potions, damage upgrades, armor upgrades, double jump potions, invincible stars, jetpacks, knockback sticks, fire launchers, and "Pokeballs" aka MB Eggs. Players' accomplishments will be recognized through several leaderboards, including Top kills of all time, Top wins of all time, Top playtime of all time, Top kills of the week, Top wins of the week, and Top playtime of the week.

David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming stated, "We are very pleased to be expanding our presence on the Roblox platform with our Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ PvP game. Our developers have worked tirelessly to bring this fan favorite to the Roblox platform. We continue to expand our brand through the introduction of multiple games played across various platforms that reach millions of players". He also stated, "We are currently exploring ideas to integrate the MicroBuddies™ characters into the game and create connected "Buddyverse" experiences for our players across our target platforms".

Roblox is one of the world's most popular platforms for shared immersive experiences, with over 50 million daily active users amassing 30.6 billion hours of gameplay and over $1 Billion spent on virtual goods spanning over 180 countries since its inception in 2008. You can play Roblox virtually anywhere, from an Xbox to a cell phone, laptop, tablet, or PC. Users can also dip in and out of different virtual worlds as they share experiences with their friends. Roblox is a free user-generated content platform that spans a myriad of genres and titles, all created by its community of over 10.5 million active creators and developers.

Super Craft Brothers Brawl™will be available on Roblox beginning November 21.

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com