North America OE Commercial Vans Market Report 2022: Market Size, Market Shares, Electric Vans, Recent Developments & Outlook

Commercial van sales in North America have had a difficult two years, with year-on-year sales declining for two successive years.

OE van manufacturers have been differently impacted by the shortages of 2020 - 2022, resulting in changes in market shares in this industry.

While the decline has primarily been on account of supply chain challenges, led by the chip shortage, the traditional ICE (international combustion engine) van segment is entering a new phase in its evolution with the growing interest and deployment of electric cargo vans.

Electric vans, from legacy van manufacturers such as Ford, as well as new players such as Rivian, are expected to change the market structure of the OE commercial van manufacturing industry going forward.

Details on OE van manufacturer sales by van size, recent developments in the industry, and expected share of electric vans in the total commercial van build are included in this concise, focused report on the OE van manufacturing industry

Key Topics Covered:

A. Scope, Method, Product & Overview

B. Market Size

C. Market Shares

D. Electric Vans

E. Recent Developments & Outlook

