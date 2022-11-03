Global Dental Equipment Market to Hit sales of $11.52 Billion By 2028 | Henry Schein, Patterson Companies, Darby Dental, Benco Dental and Dentsply Sirona are top 5 Players

Westford,USA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for dental equipment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the growing number of dental clinics, and the rising awareness of dental hygiene. Dental diseases are among the most common chronic diseases worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, about 60–90% of schoolchildren and nearly 30% of adults have dental cavities. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global dental equipment market. In addition, it was found that over 920 million children and over 2 billion adults are suffering from dental caries across the globe.

The growing geriatric population is another key factor driving the growth of the market. The elderly population is more prone to developing various dental problems due to age-related changes in their teeth and gums. Moreover, they often have difficulty accessing dental care due to financial constraints or physical incapacity. This creates a significant opportunity for growth in the homecare segment of the market.

The number of dental clinics is rising globally due to the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures. According to estimates by SkyQuest technology, the number of dental clinics in North America increased from 40,741 in 2016 to 45,526 in 2021. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for dental services. Currently, the US alone has over 178,800 dentists active in the industry.

Rising awareness of oral hygiene is another major factor driving the growth of the global dental equipment market. Oral hygiene includes regular brushing and flossing of teeth, which helps remove plaque and bacteria from teeth and gums. Poor oral hygiene can lead to various oral health problems such as gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath. Thus, rising awareness about oral hygiene is expected to boost the growth of the global market.





Current Scenario and Key Findings of Global Dental Equipment Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for dental equipment, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% from 2022to 2028. This is attributable to the large population base and rapid economic growth in countries such as China and India. In addition, the Governments in these countries are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure development, which is anticipated to drive growth in the dental equipment market in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

North America is the largest market owing to factors such as high awareness about oral health among people and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region across the US and Canada. However, Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to factors such as rising disposable incomes.

SkyQuest’s analysis shows that the premium segment of the dental equipment market—which includes digital radiography systems, cone beam CT scanners, and 3D printers—will grow at a faster pace than the overall market, driven by innovation and higher incomes.

The report also finds that the direct-to-consumer market for dental products will continue to grow in both developed and emerging markets. In the United States, for example, online sales of dental products are expected to nearly double between 2021 and 2028.

In developed countries, the use of dental equipment is relatively high as compared to other medical equipment, due to the high expenditure on dental care and the presence of a large number of dentists per capita. However, in developing countries, the dental equipment market is still in its nascent stage with low awareness levels and limited access to quality dental care.





Dental Equipment Market is Highly Competitive as Top 5 Players Holds less than 25% Market Share

The main players in the dental equipment market are Henry Schein, Patterson Companies, Darby Dental, Benco Dental and Dentsply Sirona. They hold a combined market share of around 25%. Henry Schein is one of the largest players, followed by Patterson Companies and Dentsply Sirona. The remaining 80% of the market is shared by hundreds of small and medium sized companies.

Dental equipment manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new products to keep up with the changing demands of dentists and dental patients. As a result, the competition in the dental equipment market is intense. Players are also investing heavily in marketing and advertising to gain a competitive edge.

These companies are expected to continue to dominate the market as they have strong brand recognition and offer a wide range of products. They also have strong relationships with dental professionals and provide financing options for purchasers.

Dentsply Sirona is holding a market share of 6.3%. The company has a strong product portfolio and offers a wide range of dental equipment such as dental chairs, handpieces, imaging systems, and CAD/CAM systems. The company has a strong presence in North America and Europe and is expanding its operations in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Henry Schein is another largest player in the market with a 5.7% market share.

The competition in the dental equipment market is further intensified by the presence of a large number of local and regional players who offer cost effective products. The leading players are constantly innovating and introducing new products to maintain their position in the market. For instance, Dentsply Sirona recently launched an intraoral scanner which makes 3D images of teeth for precise diagnosis and treatment planning. Patterson Companies has also introduced new products such as digital radiography systems and CAD/CAM systems.





Top Players in the Global Dental Equipment Market

Envista Holdings (US)

Align Technology (US)

A-dec Inc. (US)

J. MORITA CORP. (Japan)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Midmark Corporation (US)

Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland)

3M Company (US)

BIOLASE, Inc. (US)

3Shape A/S (Denmark)

BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)

Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nakanishi Inc. (Japan)

DentalEZ, Inc. (US)

Carestream Dental LLC. (US)

Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan)

Nova Instruments (UK)

NewTom (Italy)

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US)

PreXion, Inc. (Japan)

Brasseler USA (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

AMD LASERS (US)

Aseptico (US)

BIEN-AIR DENTAL (US)





