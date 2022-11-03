In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 10.8%, 2022-2028| Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by 2022-2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Douglas Insights has analyzed various aspects of the In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market and revealed the changes in market trends mainly due to increased research and development and changing opinions on animal testing practices. Its comparison engine has generated many research articles and reports, making it possible for several experts, analysts, and researchers to obtain essential information relating to key growth drivers and market restraints to make predictions and provide reports offering many insights into the global recycling market. The digital tool effectively compares all existing research and Publisher Ratings, Table of Contents, and Publication Dates.

The global market for In-Vitro Toxicity Testing is expected to see a general upward trend in the following forecast period, achieving a 10.8% increase in CAGR by 2027. Various factors contribute to this upward trend, including technological advancements, increased R&D, and general opposition to animal testing.

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/in-vitro-toxicity-testing-market

When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, and Covid-19 testing technologies were being developed every single day, the In-Vitro Toxicity Testing technologies were set back. As pharmaceutical companies focused on Covid-19 testing and creating vaccines, the number of studies being carried out for In-Vitro Toxicity Testing was significantly reduced. Now that Covid-19 vaccines are fully developed and readily available, the attention of most pharmaceuticals working in the field has been led back to In-Vitro Toxicity Testing, and there is once again an increase in demand.

Market Drivers

The major driver for the In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market is the increase in research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Biotech and pharmaceutical research is usually at the top of the list for investment in research and development. It is on the top of the list for most of the European Union, as well as countries like the US and Japan. Once there is a significant increase in research and development in the initial stages of In-Vitro Toxicity Testing, the drug can have higher chances of reaching preclinical and then clinical stages of development. Another driver of the In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market that we can take into consideration is that the general population has been more against animal testing in recent decades. In-Vitro Toxicity Testing offers an alternative to animal testing in toxicity studies, which gives the drug a better and more socially acceptable reputation.

A major restraint to the market is the lack of skilled professionals globally in the field of In-Vitro Toxicity Testing. The field of In-Vitro Toxicity Testing requires a large amount of skilled and trained personnel for developing, operating, testing, and troubleshooting the drug. There is also the need for a number of technicians and researchers to carry out experiences, tests, observations, etc. Because the field of In-Vitro Toxicity Testing is relatively new, there are not enough skilled professionals to develop the field at the speed which is required. This is especially true in developing countries and the global south.

Key players

There are a number of key market players to consider when it comes to the In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market. Most of these players are based in the US, the UK, and other European countries. Some of the players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), BioIVT (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Evotec (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN (Germany), General Electric Company (US), MB Research Laboratories (US), Promega Corporation (US), and Gentronix Limited (UK).

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 $XX BN Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2021-2027) 10.8% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increasing demand for nutraceutical, Consumer awareness regarding essential nutrients and food extracts and many more Segmentation By Product & Service (Covid Impact,By Product & Service, Consumables, Assays (Bacterial Toxicity Assays, Enzyme Toxicity Assays, Cell-based Elisa & Western Blots, Receptor-binding Assays, Tissue Culture Assays, Other Assays), Equipment, Software, Services) By Method (Cellular Assays, Biochemical Assays, In Silico Models, Ex Vivo Models) By Toxicity Endpoint & Test (ADME, Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization, Genotoxicity Testing, Cytotoxicity Testing, Ocular Toxicity, Organ Toxicity, Phototoxicity Testing, Dermal Toxicity, Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests) By Industry (Covid Impact,By Industry, Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Household Products, Food, Chemicals) By Technology (Cell Culture Technologies, High-throughput Technologies, Toxicogenomics) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), BioIVT (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Evotec (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN (Germany), General Electric Company (US), MB Research Laboratories (US), Promega Corporation (US), and Gentronix Limited (UK).

Segmentations

By Product & Service

Covid Impact,By Product & Service

Consumables

Assays (Bacterial Toxicity Assays, Enzyme Toxicity Assays, Cell-based Elisa & Western Blots, Receptor-

binding Assays, Tissue Culture Assays, Other Assays)

Equipment

Software

Services

By Method

Cellular Assays

Biochemical Assays

In Silico Models

Ex Vivo Models

By Toxicity Endpoint & Test

ADME

Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization

Genotoxicity Testing

Cytotoxicity Testing

Ocular Toxicity

Organ Toxicity

Phototoxicity Testing

Dermal Toxicity

Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests

By Industry

Covid Impact,By Industry

Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Household Products

Food

Chemicals

By Technology

Cell Culture Technologies

High-throughput Technologies

Toxicogenomics

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global In-Vitro Toxicity Testing industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the In-Vitro Toxicity Testing market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving In-Vitro Toxicity Testing market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the In-Vitro Toxicity Testing market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on In-Vitro Toxicity Testing and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of In-Vitro Toxicity Testing across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . IN VITRO TOXICITY TESTING – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product & Service

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Method

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Toxicity Endpoint & Test

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Industry

3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology

3.7.6 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL IN VITRO TOXICITY TESTING MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

6.1 Overview by Product & Service

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Product & Service

6.4 Covid Impact Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Consumables Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Assays (Bacterial Toxicity Assays, Enzyme Toxicity Assays, Cell-based Elisa & Western Blots, Receptor-binding Assays, Tissue Culture Assays, Other Assays) Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.7 Equipment Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.8 Software Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.9 Services Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7 . GLOBAL IN VITRO TOXICITY TESTING MARKET ANALYSIS BY METHOD

7.1 Overview by Method

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by Method

7.4 Cellular Assays Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.5 Biochemical Assays Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.6 In Silico Models Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.7 Ex Vivo Models Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8 . GLOBAL IN VITRO TOXICITY TESTING MARKET ANALYSIS BY TOXICITY ENDPOINT & TEST

8.1 Overview by Toxicity Endpoint & Test

8.2 Historical and Forecast Data

8.3 Analysis by Toxicity Endpoint & Test

8.4 ADME Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.5 Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.6 Genotoxicity Testing Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.7 Cytotoxicity Testing Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.8 Ocular Toxicity Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.9 Organ Toxicity Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.10. Phototoxicity Testing Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.11 Dermal Toxicity Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

8.12 Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

9 . GLOBAL IN VITRO TOXICITY TESTING MARKET ANALYSIS BY INDUSTRY

9.1 Overview by Industry

9.2 Historical and Forecast Data

9.3 Analysis by Industry

9.4 Covid Impact Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

9.5 Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

9.6 Cosmetic & Household Products Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

9.7 Food Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

9.8 Chemicals Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10 . GLOBAL IN VITRO TOXICITY TESTING MARKET ANALYSIS BY TECHNOLOGY

10.1 Overview by Technology

10.2 Historical and Forecast Data

10.3 Analysis by Technology

10.4 Cell Culture Technologies Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.5 High-throughput Technologies Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

10.6 Toxicogenomics Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

……………..continued

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/in-vitro-toxicity-testing-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market: In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) used to achieve pregnancy by retrieving eggs from a woman's ovary, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory dish, and then transferring the resulting embryo or embryos into the uterus. IVF is used when other fertility treatments have failed or when there are genetic problems that prevent pregnancy using other methods.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) involves reagents, instruments, and software that is used to evaluate different specimens such as blood, urine, stools, etc. There is a rising trend of many different kinds of IVD devices that use all sorts of diverse approaches. The major drivers are the growing technology that is causing an influx of different types of IVD devices in the market.

In Vitro Fertilization Market: The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. This growth is being driven by an increase in demand for fertility treatments, as well as advances in technology that are making IVF more effective and affordable.

In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market: The global in-vitro diagnostics quality control market was valued at US$ 854.0 Mn in 2017 and expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

In Vitro Diagnostics Analyzers Market: This report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostic analyzers along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.