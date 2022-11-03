North America Cargo Van Upfit Equipment Distributors Database 2022: Leading Equipment Manufacturers May have as Many as 300+ Distributors Each

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Van Upfit Equipment Distributors - Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cargo van upfit equipment manufacturers have an extensive network of distributors across the United States and Canada. Leading equipment manufacturers may have as many as 300+ distributors each.

Several upfit equipment distributors also offer upfit/installation services. Most distributors are not exclusive and offer multiple brands of upfit equipment, truck bodies, and related equipment.

Upfit equipment manufacturers use their distribution channels to meet the needs of regional upfitters and the Commercial/Distribution side of the upfit business.

The database, provided in Microsoft Excel format, cross-references 19 key equipment manufacturers with their distributors. Details on 857 distributor locations and branches at city, county, and MSA levels are included.

Filtering capabilities provide easy and effective geographic identification of equipment distributors by brand - a useful sales tool to identify gaps in geographic distribution coverage and regional strengths by equipment brand/manufacturer.

The Cargo Van Upfit Equipment Distributor Database is a slice of the analyst's comprehensive coverage of the channel side of truck body and equipment manufacturing.

