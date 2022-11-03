Automation Software Market Size is expected to reach at USD 76.4 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5%, Owing to Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Digital Infrastructure

BEIJING, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automation Software Market Size accounted for USD 19.9 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 76.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Automation Software Market Statistics

Global automation software market revenue was worth USD 19.9 billion in 2021, with a 16.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 39% of automation software market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030

Based on product, cloud acquired over 58% of the overall market share in 2021

Increased demand for quality and reliable manufacturing automation, drives the automation software market value





Automation Software Market Report Coverage:

Market Automation Software Market Automation Software Market Size 2021 USD 19.9 Billion Automation Software Market Forecast 2030 USD 76.4 Billion Automation Software Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 16.5% Automation Software Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Automation Software Market Base Year 2021 Automation Software Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, And By Geography Automation Software Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ClickDimensions, Act-On Software, Oracle, ActiveCampaign, Sendinblue, SAS, Acoustic, Salesforce, GetResponse, and HubSpot. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Automation Software Market Overview

Automation software is a type of technology that reduces the requirement for human involvement and may be employed in practically any sector. Automation software is intended to convert recurring, routine processes into autonomous operations.

Automation Software Market Growth Factors

Increasing mass manufacturing adoption while lowering operating costs

Extensive adoption of Industry 4.0 and digital infrastructure

Rising adoption of burgeoning digital industrialization, such as the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)





Automation Software Market Trends

With the emergence of sensing devices and high-bandwidth internet, industries are concentrating on improving plant performance. The existence of a significant number of businesses that operate in automation, as well as the introduction of novel solutions, is likely to boost the particular market's growth. The participants' approach to expanding the financial system and enhancing customer experience is predicted to have an influence on the expansion of the automation software market. Temenos AG will deploy its digital financial services technology solutions in the United States in 2020. The technology would allow clients to open digital-only financial transactions for 90 days, allowing banks to satisfy rising consumer demand while remaining competitive in the marketplace. Temenos AG is a Swiss bank-based technology service company. This is key to improving the corporation improve its operations and raise its revenue share.

Besides that, issues such as a shortage of decent infrastructure in emerging nations for the adoption of innovative devices, as well as a shortage of experienced personnel, are likely to impede the growth of the worldwide automation software market. Furthermore, the high cost of integrating innovative solutions into the current structure is projected to limit the target market's growth. However, rising government expenditure on new additional skills, high investment by major corporations and future product introductions are projected to provide new possibilities for players in the automation software market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing collaboration between regional and worldwide players is likely to assist the target market's revenue growth.

Automation Software Market Segmentation

The global automation software market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. By product, the segment is separated into cloud, and on-premises. According to the automation software market forecast, the cloud category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years. In terms of application, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, IT and telecoms, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, education, and others.

Automation Software Market Regional Overview

The global automation software market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to an automation software industry analysis, North America is predicted to account for a significant revenue share in the global market. This is owing to the gamers' preference for automating operations. The government is working to improve infrastructure in order to facilitate the use of modern technology. The US government has stated that it will invest $10.9 billion in intelligent process automation by 2021. While spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions is predicted to be lower, at US$ 4 billion and US$ 5.4 billion, respectively. The use of intelligent process automation in each and every industrial vertical approach to improving operational efficiency and cost reduction is growing.

In the coming years, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant market growth. This is owing to the government's large infrastructure spending. With the development of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotic technology, rapid industrialization in developing countries is changing economies with automated systems. Government spending on healthcare development is rising, and the trend toward using advanced robotics to help with service delivery is projected to fuel the expansion of the industrial automation software market.

Automation Software Market Players

Some of the prominent automation software market companies are Click Dimensions, Oracle, Sendinblue, Acoustic, GetResponse, Act-On Software, ActiveCampaign, Salesforce, SAS, and HubSpot.

Automation Software Market Strategies

Favorable economic schemes and regulations by the regional administration, the creation of SME firms with new solutions, and continued spending for automation in a variety of industries are projected to be important factors driving the worldwide marketing automation software market growth. Moreover, increased acquisitions and mergers, and innovative product introductions to improve business and increase client base are projected to drive industrial automation software market growth.

Some of the key strategies in market:

In 2021, UiPath, a prominent corporate automation software provider, founded Ireland's first automation academy to train the country's professionals on automation. This rollout is supposed to help the business increase its operations and attract new consumers.





In 2021, Sopra Banking Software introduced a software "Marketplace" to speed platformization & modernization of financial institutions. This can assist BSFIs in utilizing digitization for banking, security, customer service, data management, documentary management, and visualization.





In 2020, Automation Anywhere, an RPA pioneer, built an AI-powered banking assistant to reduce SBA loan processing time from three days to three weeks. This new launch is intended to assist the company in growing its operations and broadening its product portfolio in the BFSI industry.





Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Automation Software Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Automation Software Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Automation Software Market?

Which region held the largest share in Automation Software Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Automation Software Market?

Who is the largest end user Automation Software Market?

What will be the Automation Software Market value in 2030?





