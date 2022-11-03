Veritext Celebrates 25th Anniversary

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary.



Founded in 1997, by CEO Nancy Josephs and her partner, the late Mike Sandler, Veritext has become the global leader in litigation support solutions. Known for its leadership and innovation in the market, Veritext was the first to market with a client web portal for scheduling, the first to create an interactive mobile app for confirming proceedings and accessing transcripts/exhibits, the first to develop a virtual deposition platform and the first to produce and patent paperless exhibit software.

In addition to being an industry leader and trailblazer, the company is committed to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion across its workforce as well as giving back to the communities it serves across the U.S. and Canada. Earlier this year, Josephs joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, a unique collaborative of over 2,000 CEOs from the world’s leading companies and organizations who have pledged to take action to cultivate a workplace environment where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and empowered. The company has had a long-standing commitment to DE&I, having supported organizations such as the Latina Lawyers Bar Association, Spectrum360, Diversity Scholarship Foundation, NAMWOLF and many women-based organizations such as Orange County Women Lawyers Association, Black Women Lawyers Association, New Jersey Women Lawyers Association, and so many more!

The company has also supported the court reporting community and legal industry by offering free CEU credits and complimentary webinars, awarding scholarships to court reporting students throughout North America and actively collaborating with organizations such as Project Steno, STAR, the New York State Court Reporters Association (NYSCRA), the Florida Court Reporters Association (FCRA), the British Columbia Shorthand Reporters Association (BCSRA) and the Alberta Shorthand Reporters Association (ASRA), to name a few. In addition, the company hosts an online student resource center for students interested in a career in court reporting.

Giving back to the industry, the communities it serves and the planet is very much a part of the culture at Veritext. Among the countless organizations sponsored by Veritext alongside its clients, independent contractors and employees are Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rise Against Hunger, Meals on Wheels, Canadian Children’s Hospital Foundations, Food Banks Canada and many more.

“I am so proud to be part of a company that has such a rich history not only in helping the industry it serves, but also in looking out to make the world a better place,” states Josephs. “I am so thankful for each of our employees, independent contractors and clients. From advancing the way the legal industry operates to the commitment we share for social responsibility in the world, the team at Veritext is truly unique. This milestone showcases our committment in the industry, and we look forward to continuing to advance the court reporting and deposition process.”

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

