Aircraft Sensors Market worth USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The dynamics of the aircraft sensors market are influenced by events in the aerospace industry and global trade. With advancements in technology, the sensor technology or connectivity solutions that will be adopted in aircraft are expected to increase. However, the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, big data analytics, wireless sensor systems, and integrated sensor probes will reduce overall costs and drive the aircraft sensors market.

Top Key Market Players in Aircraft Sensors Industry

Major players operating in the aircraft sensors market include.

Honeywell (US),

TE Connectivity (US),

Meggitt PLC (UK),

AMETEK Inc. (US), and

Safran (France) are some of the major players in market.

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company that operates through four segments: Aerospace, Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It manufactures accelerometers, barometers, magnetic sensors, radio frequency monitoring sensors, barometers, and inertial measurement units in its navigation and sensors segment for the aerospace industry for both, commercial and military applications.

Safran Group a French multinational organization deals with the manufacturing and selling of aerospace & defense equipment and technologies. It has the following three business segments: Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment & Defense, and Aircraft Interiors. The Propulsion business develops, produces, and sells propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for drones, helicopters, training & combat aircraft, and commercial as well as military transport aircraft. The Aircraft Equipment & Defense segment includes systems and equipment for civil and military aircraft, as well as helicopters. It also includes avionics, security systems, onboard computers, fuel systems, nacelles, reversers, landing gear, and brakes. The segment that deals with airplane interiors produces cabin interiors for business, military, regional, medium-range, and long-range aircraft. Aircraft Interiors offers galleys, electrical inserts & trolleys, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, and cargo equipment.

Aircraft Sensors Market Dynamics

Driver: Increased usage of sensors for data sensing and measurement

Feedback on a wide range of flying situations as well as the conditions of various flight equipment and systems is necessary for the safe and efficient control of aircraft. These conditions are continuously monitored by a wide range of sensors, which send data to the flight computers for processing before the pilot sees it.

The criticality of modern military airborne missions has led to highly advanced navigational and surveillance systems, capable of long-range target detection in conditions of low light as well. Missile indication and deterrence systems play a crucial role in combat-driven operations, with sensor systems capable of acting in radar-denied zones. The number of sensors on an aircraft increases with the level of awareness required in its operations. This drives the market for them.

Restraint: Frequent Calibration of Sensors to ensure efficient working of systems

Sensors require frequent calibration and maintenance to provide credible information about systems. For instance, in the case of airspeed sensors, frequent calibrations are carried out to ensure proper auto-throttle modes as well as efficient automatic landing. Sensors also undergo pre flights checks. They need to be calibrated (at least) every 500 flight hours, and different sensors have different calibration methods. Especially sensors that are placed in harsh environments like on the aerostructures and on the engine are extremely susceptible to contaminations and undergo more frequent calibration and testing to ensure efficient working as they provide integral information for the safety of flight.

Opportunity: Increasing adoption of Internet of things in aviation industry

The Internet of Things and sensor networks are currently undergoing rapid development and gaining increasing attention. The use of wireless sensor networks is widespread across numerous sectors. It serves as crucial infrastructure for IoT development and is a crucial component of the IoT sensor layer. This is being used in the aviation sector to promote a variety of services, from the safety of the aircraft itself to the improvement of the traveling experience of passengers.

To provide a comfortable journey to passengers, aircraft cabins are fitted with temperature detection-based sensors. Automated temperature control systems that are strategically located around the cabin help to achieve this, allowing the temperature inside to be maintained dependent on the location and weather prediction.

Different parts of the aircraft are equipped with different types of sensors that can measure their velocity, angle, altitude, and attitude and communicate with one another. With an IoT system in place, this data is made available to the pilots or ground authorities, increasing operational efficiency, flight safety, and passenger comfort. IoT systems monitor the on-ground and in-flight conditions of arriving planes as well as the state of each of their individual parts. The concerned engineers can receive this informational data well in advance, allowing them to determine which maintenance task needs to be completed on which aircraft first. This helps in reducing the runway time of the aircraft and ensures proper maintenance.

Challenge: Cybersecurity Risks

The logical next stages for the aviation sector are digitalization and system integration. The aviation sector is evolving into an open ecosystem that is entirely networked and more exposed to the outside world than ever before, replacing closed systems that only communicate with one another. Aircraft OEMs and integrators are making use of the capabilities of the Internet of Things to proactively identify maintenance issues, place orders for replacements of faulty parts, and alert the ground maintenance crew while flying so that everything is ready to be fixed without slowing down operations when the aircraft lands. Thousands of sensors built into each aircraft enable data to be sent in real time to the ground crew. For instance, the F-35's autonomic logistics information system (ALIS), for instance, uses sensors embedded in an aircraft to detect its performance, compare its parameters to standardized parameters, use sophisticated analytics to predict maintenance needs, and then communicate with maintenance staff so that the appropriate parts are available when needed. The F-35's ALIS acts as its information infrastructure, sending data about the aircraft to the relevant users via a globally dispersed network of technicians. This, however, makes the system prone to cybersecurity attacks from sources that could be placed anywhere around the globe.

