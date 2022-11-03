Albireo Announces 2022 SPARK Grant Winners

— Eight projects selected for inaugural year of the program



— Projects provide solutions to make a tangible difference in the lives of PFIC patients

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare disease company developing novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases, today announced the winners of the Supporting PFIC Advances Research and Knowledge (SPARK) grants program, established by Albireo to identify and drive forward improvements in the quality of care for rare liver diseases, beginning with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Each of these winning projects was selected due to the tangible and significant contribution it will make to the PFIC patient community, and towards improving the lives of patients and their families.



“We are very excited by the success we’ve had in the inaugural year of our SPARK grants program, and by all the remarkable projects that were submitted and accepted. It is this type of study, focus and innovation that will bring relief to the PFIC and larger liver disease community,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “As a company, our mission is to provide hope for patients and their families. The SPARK program, and continuing to fund research, is one of the ways we are making an impact.”

Albireo received a significant number of submissions that addressed the criteria of sustainable, innovative, replicable projects which improve the standard of care of PFIC and optimize the care pathway.

Judging was conducted by a panel of multinational clinical experts in PFIC and rare liver disease as well as Albireo senior management:

Rainer Ganschow, MD, PhD, Director of General Pediatrics, Center for Pediatrics, University Hospital Bonn, Germany

Tassos Grammatikopoulos, MD(Res), FRCPCH, Consultant in Pediatric Hepatology, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, UK

Giuseppe Maggiore, MD, Managing Director, Division of Hepatogastroenterology and Nutrition, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù, Italy

Karen Murray, MD, Chair, Pediatric Institute, Physician-in-Chief and President, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation, US

Emily Ventura, Chief Executive Director, PFIC Network.



“It was such an honor to take part in the judging for the SPARK grants program,” said Emily Ventura, Executive Director, PFIC Network. “The caliber and quantity of project submissions were impressive and led to a difficult judging process. I am very excited to see the selected programs come to fruition and believe each project will significantly contribute to the PFIC community.”

See below for the full list of winners, as well as the accepted projects:

SPARK 2022 Winners

Dr. Angelo di Giorgio, Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy; Prognostic value of sBA levels on disease progression of pediatric patients with PFIC

Dr. Toni Illhardt, University Children's Hospital Tuebingen, Germany; Actigraphy- a tool to assess the degree of pruritus in pediatric cholestatic liver diseases

Dr. Nolwenn Laborde, Toulouse University Hospital, France; Bright smile for Bright life

Prof. Raffaele Lorio, University of Naples “Frederico II”, Italy; ICP: bringing out the submerged

Andrea Pietrobattista, MD, Bambino Gesù Children Hospital, Rome, Italy; Improving care of PFIC patients in clinical practice: focus on sleep disorders and their negative outcome on patients and caregiver quality of life

Giovanni Vitale, MD, University Hospital Bologna, Italy; Optimizing the diagnostic workflow in adult patients with cryptogenic cholestatic liver diseases through a genotype-phenotype screening approach using the Next Generation Sequencing analysis.

Mrs. José Willemse, MSc, Dutch Liver Patients Association, Netherlands; It's going well, right? The hidden burden of parents with a child with liver disease

Prof. Filomena Morisco, University of Naples “Frederico II”, Italy; Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy: a first manifestation of unknown PFIC

Albireo will continue its efforts to drive innovation and best-practice application in patient care with the SPARK program next year, with grant details to come at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s (EASL) 2023 congress. In the meantime, more information can be found at spark-grants.com.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and it is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with a completed Phase 3 trial in Alagille syndrome (ALGS), an ongoing Phase 3 study in biliary atresia, as well as Open-label Extension (OLE) studies for PFIC and ALGS. In Europe, Bylvay is reimbursed for the treatment of PFIC in Germany, England, Wales & Northern Ireland, Scotland, Italy, and Belgium. The Company has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies progressing with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

