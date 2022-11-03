Nauticus Robotics Announces Upcoming Investor Events

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services to the marine industries, today announced its participation at the 11th Annual Roth Technology Event, Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series and the 10th Annual Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference.



Roth’s 11th Annual Technology Event

Roth’s 11th Annual Technology Event is being held at The Yale Club in New York, New York on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The invitation-only conference provides investors the opportunity to meet with executive management teams of public and private companies in the technology sector. The conference will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings, allowing Roth’s clients to gain insights into each company.

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

The Water Tower Research fireside chat will take place Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be moderated by Graham Mattison, Senior Research Analyst at Water Tower Research. During the event, Nauticus Founder and CEO Nicolaus Radford will discuss the Company’s growth opportunities within its key end markets, its differentiated robotics technologies, the Robotics as a Service (“RaaS”) business model and recent developments.

The fireside chat is open to all and the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Water Tower Research website or at the link below.

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat with Nauticus Robotics

The event will also be accessible on the Investors page of Nauticus’ website at ir.nauticusrobotics.com. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available at the conclusion of the event.

Credit Suisse’s 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Credit Suisse’s 10th Annual Global industrials Conference is being held at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

in Palm Beach, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on November 30, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the IR Calendar section of the Nauticus Investors website at ir.nauticusrobotics.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay of the presentation will also be available shortly after the event.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

KITT@GatewayIR.com

Media Contact

Zach Kadletz

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

KITT@GatewayIR.com