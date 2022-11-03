Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, announced today that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences: 

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 4th Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference  

  • Presentation Date: November 14, 2022 
  • Presentation Time: 2:45 PM ET 

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 

  • Presentation Date: November 16, 2022 
  • Presentation Time: 9:10 am BST / 4:10 am ET 

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 

  • Presentation Date: December 1, 2022 
  • Presentation Time: 1:25 PM ET 

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of each conference. 

To access the live webcast and archived recordings of the presentations, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recordings will be available for 90 days following the event. 

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT: 
Nick Benedetto 
1-877-742-8466 
media@phathompharma.com
ir@phathompharma.com

