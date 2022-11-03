NETSOL Retains IMS Investor Relations

CALABAS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions company, today announced the retention of IMS Investor Relations (“IMS”). IMS will provide capital markets consulting, corporate communications and strategic investor outreach.



Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc., commented, “Our company has made significant progress expanding our product solutions and positioning ourselves to gain market share in our target market verticals around the world. Our pipeline remains strong and we are executing against our strategy to grow in both our SaaS and license offerings. We look forward to working with IMS Investor Relations, a respected firm with proven sector experience, to continue to bolster our investor communications.”

John Nesbett, Founder and President of IMS Investor Relations, commented, “NETSOL has an extraordinary and growing customer base around the world with enduring long-term contracts, particularly in the automotive sector. The Company is growing its higher margin SaaS revenues and has a solid balance sheet with a strong cash position and book value. We are delighted to be partnering with NETSOL, and look forward to collaborating with the Company to shed light on their value to investors.”

IMS will work closely with NETSOL management to develop and deploy a strategic capital markets program. Initiatives are expected to include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging, ongoing strategic advice, and arranging introductions to investors and analysts in the financial community.

About IMS Investor Relations

IMS Investor Relations (www.imsinvestorrelations.com) helps small to mid-sized public companies ensure their public listing is a vital strategic asset with a credible and resonating brand, aligned shareholders and a valuation reflective of the long-term value of the business. IMS was founded to shine a much-needed light on microcap to mid-cap companies, a sector that is often misunderstood, underfollowed and undervalued by Wall Street. The firm’s vast expertise in this space, trusted reputation and extensive relationships with analysts, institutional investors, family offices and brokers opens doors often kept closed to others. IMS prides itself on its longstanding client relationships due to its ability to understand its clients’ needs and its agility in addressing the challenges of today’s ever evolving financial landscape.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeaseSoft and NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

investors@netsoltech.com

Or

IMS Investor Relations

netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com

+1 203-972-9200



