NowVertical Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Financial Webinar

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company, will announce its 2022 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, after the market close, followed by a webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Thursday, November 17, 2022 to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.



NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar, where Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, will discuss Q3 2022 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here: https://bit.ly/NOW-Q3-Registration

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the company’s website at https://ir.nowvertical.com/news-and-media

Related links:

https://www.nowvertical.com

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is the vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company that helps organizations make bold decisions with confidence. NOW's proprietary VI solutions, organized by industry vertical, are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI capabilities that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each industry vertical. The company was founded in 2018 and is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow us on: Twitter and LinkedIn,

For further information, please contact:



Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

e: daren@nowvertical.com

t: (212) 302-0868

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797