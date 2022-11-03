Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of XEN1101 Phase 3 Program with Initiation of X-TOLE2 Clinical Trial in Patients with Focal Onset Seizures

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of its XEN1101 Phase 3 program with the initiation of the X-TOLE2 clinical trial, which will examine XEN1101 administered as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.



Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our XEN1101 Phase 3 program with the initiation of our X-TOLE2 clinical trial. We have ambitious clinical development plans for XEN1101, including our X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3 clinical trials in focal onset seizures, as well as our Phase 3 X-ACKT clinical trial in primary generalized tonic clonic seizures. We continue to hear from key opinion leaders and prescribing physicians that novel mechanisms are needed to provide new therapeutic options that are clearly differentiated from the anti-seizure medications currently available. Backed by a strong scientific rationale and compelling Phase 2b clinical data, we are focused on advancing XEN1101 through its late-stage clinical development towards commercialization, with the goal of providing new therapies for epilepsy patients in need.”

About XEN1101

XEN1101 is a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel opener being developed for the treatment of epilepsy and major depressive disorder. In October 2021, Xenon announced positive results from its Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial, which evaluated the clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy. In June 2022, Xenon announced the successful completion of an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Based on the EOP2 meeting, Xenon and the FDA aligned on key elements of the Phase 3 program to support a New Drug Application (NDA) submission. Xenon plans to submit an NDA upon completion of the first XEN1101 Phase 3 clinical trial (X-TOLE2), if successful, and use the existing data package from the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial along with additional safety data from other clinical trials to meet regulatory requirements.

About the XEN1101 Phase 3 Program

Xenon has initiated its XEN1101 Phase 3 development program, which includes two identical Phase 3 clinical trials to be run in parallel, called X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3, that are designed closely after the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial. These multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 360 patients per study with focal onset seizures (FOS). The primary efficacy endpoint is the median percent change (MPC) in monthly seizure frequency from baseline through the double-blind period (DBP) of XEN1101 compared to placebo. On completion of the DBP in X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3, eligible patients may enter an open-label extension (OLE) study for up to three years. In addition, the ongoing X-TOLE OLE also continues to generate important long-term data for XEN1101 in FOS. Xenon also intends to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial, called X-ACKT, to support potential regulatory submissions in an additional epilepsy indication of primary generalized tonic clonic seizures (PGTCS). This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 160 patients with PGTCS. The primary efficacy endpoint is the MPC in monthly PGTCS frequency from baseline through the DBP of XEN1101 compared to placebo. On completion of the DBP in X-ACKT, eligible patients may enter an OLE study for up to three years.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

