LYTE by Phunware Launches Black Friday Gaming PC Sale, Slashing $100 Build Fee for Month of November

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 -- LYTE by Phunware, which aims to make PC-buying easier and more affordable for gamers and crypto enthusiasts, announced the launch of its "No Build Fee" Black Friday Sale, which will run the entire month of November.



For more details or to shop deals from LYTE by Phunware’s Black Friday Sale, please visit: https://lytetechnology.com/.

During November, the company is waiving its standard $100 flat build fee for any purchase of a pre-built or custom PC. It is also offering 5% off all parts that come in a build kit, which is delivered as a bundle of parts and enables users to build their own PC at home. It is also offering customers a chance to receive a golden ticket with purchases made in November and December, which is a chance to win free hardware.

Black Friday Sale Offers Running in November and December

LYTE by Phunware is waiving its $100 build fee for all PCs in November. All the customer pays is the price of parts.

All build kits are reduced by an additional 5% over their normal price in November.

During November, every time an item is added to the cart the customer gets to spin the upgrade wheel, offering a free upgrade that can range from additional lighting, extra storage, upgraded RAM and more.

During November and December all orders have a chance to receive a golden ticket, which is a chance to win a keyboard, headset, monitor, or even a high-end LYTE PC.

“At LYTE by Phunware, we know the way to a gamer’s heart, especially during the holiday season, is through a next-level PC,” said Caleb Borgstrom, GM of gaming at LYTE by Phunware. “That is why -- for the entire month of November -- we are making it more affordable than ever to make their holiday wishes come true this season.”

