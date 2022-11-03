Portable Pressure Washer Market to Gain Value of USD 2.4 Billion by 2031, Note Analysts at TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global portable pressure washer market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031. Furthermore, the TMR report finds that the market for portable pressure washer is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2031.



High pressure washer manufacturers & suppliers are focusing on R&Ds in order to develop next-gen products. Furthermore, several companies are concentrating on the development of battery operated pressure washers in order to minimize the need for gas or fuel. Such factors are likely to help in the expansion of the portable pressure washer market in the near future, note analysts at TMR.

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Key Findings

Some of the key portable pressure washer types available in the market today include gas, electric, gasoline, diesel pressure washers, and solar pressure washers. The popularity of electric pressure washers is being rising in the recent years owing to different advantages including their lightweight, cost-effective, durable, and user-friendly nature. Moreover, these washers can be carried around owing to their compact size. The electric pressure washers segment is projected to gain sizable growth prospects during the forecast period. This segment growth is ascribed to rise in the popularity of electric pressure washer as the best portable pressure washer in the residential sector, state analysis by TMR.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the number of vehicles across the globe. Moreover, the vehicle owners are inclining toward maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of their vehicles. Hence, the demand for portable car washers is being rising in many developed and developing nations, states a TMR study that delivers data on varied important aspects including best portable pressure washer with water tank available in the market.

The global portable pressure washer market is anticipated to gain prominent growth prospects in the forthcoming years owing to increase in the spending power of people and rise in the understanding pertaining to the advantages of maintaining the clean environment.

Conventional cleaning systems are being replaced by high pressure cleaning systems owing to their ability to minimize water waste, thereby assisting in dealing with the global issues of water shortage. Hence, a rise in the demand for portable high pressure car washers for industrial and residential cleaning applications is driving the business avenues in the market.

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of vehicles globally is estimated to boost the sales growth in the global portable pressure washer market during the forecast period

Increase in the technological developments including portable car washer with air compressor and portable spray washer is fueling the growth prospects in the market

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is one of the prominent market regions in which players are likely to gain sizable business prospects due to increase in the sales of consumer pressure washers, improved lifestyles of regional populace, and expansion of the residential and industrial sectors of the region

The pressure washer market in North America is expected to expand at significant pace owing to factors such as growth of the building exterior cleaning industry and improved spending power of the regional population

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Nilfisk Group

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Snow Joe, LLC.

FNA GROUP

AUSSIE PUMPS

AR North America

Briggs & Stratton, LLC.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Deere & Company.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

BE POWER EQUIPMENT

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Campbell Hausfeld

MI-T-M Corporation

Annovi Reverberi Spa

Alkota Cleaning Systems

Husqvarna Motorcycles

Bosch Limited

Portable Pressure Washer Market Segmentation

Product Type Electric Corded Cordless Gas Other

Price Below US$ 100 US$ 100 - US$ 300 Above US$ 300

GMP Below 2 GPM 2 – 3 GPM 4 GPM & Above

Pressure Below 2,000 PSI 2,000 – 3,000 PSI 3,001 – 4,000 PSI Above 4,000 PSI

Application Residential Commercial Industrial

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

