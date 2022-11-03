Total IT Global Launches Warehouse as a Service (WHaaS)

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total IT Global has announced the launch of its newest solution 'Warehouse as a Service' (WHaaS), which offers a flexible, affordable and scalable solution for IT asset storage and logistics. This is the third consecutive service launch from Total IT Global, which took the stage recently to announce an extensive array of new service offerings, including Wireless Site Survey and Smart Kiosk, affirming its resolve to stay ahead as an integrated IT solutions provider.

Total IT Global's WHaaS will provide global enterprises an umbrella of warehousing and logistics services that include bulk storage, handling and fulfilment of devices and safety stock, across 500+ staging locations, in more than 100 countries.

"With our global experience and years of brand legacy, our warehouse infrastructure support speaks of quality and trust that facilitates uninterrupted workflows and flexibility for our clients. WHaaS is designed to build a scalable foundation for our clients that delivers all-round efficiencies and RoI too," said Akhil Gupta, CEO, Total IT Global.

Total IT Global's WHaaS is a highly scalable, plug-and-play model that offers great flexibility for near-shore storage, staging and handling of devices to meet stringent SLAs. A dedicated Global Export Desk with Importer / Exporter-of-Record (IoR/EoR) & Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) capability in 180+ countries delivers big RoI by saving time, cost and effort invested in space and manpower.

PR Rajesh Kumar, CGO, Total IT Global, added, "WHaaS deploys industry-leading automation and digitisation tools to handle mission-critical and highly secure freight management, providing seamless operational experience to our clients, and facilitating greater visibility and control of IT assets."

WHaaS' elastic logistics framework will also help global enterprises achieve their ESG goals and enhance performance with maximum uptime.

ABOUT TOTAL IT GLOBAL:

Total IT Global is a leading, integrated IT solutions provider, offering holistic, vendor-agnostic hardware and managed service solutions for workspaces, data centres and cloud infrastructures, in over 128 countries. Total IT Global helps high-growth enterprises navigate their entire IT asset lifecycle, from hardware provisioning, professional services, and maintenance support, all the way to disposal and certified data destruction, delivering a unified experience, with a consultative approach. Total IT Global's award-winning solutions offer enterprises the flexibility and freedom to choose from brands and services, best suited to their business goals and objectives. Thus, for its clients, Total IT Global's name is synonymous with agility, efficiency and trust. Total IT Global is an equal opportunity employer and the Great Place to Work® certification, received for the second time in a row in 2022-23, is a testament to its culture of true meritocracy and superior employee experience.

