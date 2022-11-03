McQ Inc. Supports Barnacle Systems’ IDEaS Contract to Develop a Remote Monitoring System for Canadian Armed Forces Assets in the Arctic

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McQ Inc is proud to supply advanced sensors to provide high quality video and target data over satellite communications in support of the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) contract awarded to Barnacle Systems Inc, the maker of the BRNKL line of remote security and monitoring products. The contract is for the development of a solution that remotely monitors fixed assets in the Arctic for the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces (DND/CAF).

Awarded as part of DND’s IDEaS program, this contract calls for Barnacle to evaluate and deliver both their new BRNKL Black sensor hub as a semi-portable integrated perimeter surveillance system and their BRNKL Rapid Deploy as a portable, rapidly-deployable security system.

The semi-portable solution, requiring more than one person to transport and deploy, integrates the BRNKL Black as a data logger, sensor processor, and user interface to fuse the following sensor data:

McQ Inc.’s rScene® micro radar to detect and classify incoming threats including humans up to 100m and vehicles up to 300m,

McQ CONNECT®, an Iridium connected satellite enabled modem with McQ vWatch® Video Compression software. The advanced video compression solutions matches video data rates with the bandwidth available over Iridium Certus® 100; enabling high quality video from remote locations anywhere on Earth,

Live video feeds from arctic-rated camera(s),

Power system diagnostics, and

Door open/closed events.



The portable solution, which can be deployed by one person, integrates the BRNKL Rapid Deploy as a stand-alone security and monitoring system that monitors:

Power system diagnostics, and

Door open/closed events.

The overall goal of the project is to detect incoming intruders and monitor ground-station power systems to detect power outages. All events will be transmitted via Iridium satellite communications to a central command and control software platform that supports a mobile app and web application for viewing. Alerts can be sent to authorized users via push notifications or e-mail. Many of these ground-based assets are only accessible by snowmobile, horseback, or quad. These innovations support those transport methods and allow the CAF to expand and enhance its reach in Canada’s North to support operations and exercises – something that can only be done when the assets are secured and optimized for use in the Arctic environment.

About Barnacle Systems

Barnacle Systems Inc. makes BRNKL, an award-winning security and monitoring system for boats and RVs. BRNKL protects recreational, military, and industrial customers around the world. Learn more at www.brnkl.io.

About IDEaS

Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) is a defence innovation program which invests in research and technology aimed at meeting the demands of today’s complex global defence and security environment. More information about IDEaS and this project can be found here.

ABOUT McQ Inc.

McQ is a leading supplier of advanced security technology and surveillance systems. An Iridium Partner company for over 20 years, McQ has been providing Government and Industry with satellite globally linked information sent from security systems located all over the world. McQ is a Small Business Entity and a Non Traditional DoD contractor designing, developing, and manufacturing the latest state of the art sensor systems. Learn more about McQ here.

Amy Slocum

McQ Inc

540-373-2374

aslocum@mcqinc.com