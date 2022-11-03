LiveToBeHappy Launches Monument Real Estate Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated lifestyle services company focused on building brands that improve lives, today announced the launch of its commercial real estate and business brokage firm, Monument Real Estate Partners (“Monument”).



Monument Real Estate Partners is based in Charlotte, NC, and offers commercial real estate services including property acquisitions and dispositions, tenant representation, landlord representation, and business brokerage in the industrial and hospitality sectors.

“This boutique commercial brokerage is a strategic addition to our diversified portfolio of companies,” said Kevin Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LTBH. “Led by an accomplished team of brokers that are also serial entrepreneurs, marketers, and investors, the Monument team has a unique ability to offer enhanced business solutions to their clients. We expect to leverage the Monument team’s network reach and expertise to expand our brokerage vertical throughout North Carolina, the Southeastern U.S. and eventually internationally.”

The Monument team is led by managing broker partners Jonnell “Johnny” Walker, Logan Hartle, Tim Suvannoparat, Xavier Grier, and broker Ezra Leak. The founding team collectively brings over 40 years of real estate industry experience, spanning land acquisition and development, tenant representation, mortgage lending and investment sales.

For more information on Monument Real Estate Partners, please visit www.monumentrep.com.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) is a vertically integrated platform company focused on developing and building lifestyle brands. The Company acquires undervalued assets and manages a diversified portfolio of technology, education, and real estate services companies. The LTBH mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

