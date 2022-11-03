Global Thyroid Function Test Market to Reach Valuation of $2.56 Billion | Abbott, Roche, Merck, Thermo Fisher, and Siemen are Top 5 Players

Westford,USA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thyroid gland is responsible for producing hormones that regulate the body's metabolism. Thyroid function tests are used to determine if the gland is functioning properly. There has been a growing demand for thyroid function tests in recent years. This is likely due to the increasing awareness of thyroid disorders and the potential consequences of untreated thyroid problems.

The thyroid function test market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases such as Graves' disease, Hashimoto's disease, and thyroid cancer. As per SkyQuest findings, thyroid disorders affect around 200 million global population. Not only this, over 40% of the global population is at major risk of developing iodine deficiency. It has also been found that over 12% of US population is having some kind of thyroid diseases. In addition, the rising number of aging population and the growing awareness about early detection and treatment of thyroid disorders are further fueling the growth of this market.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people being diagnosed with thyroid problems in recent years across global thyroid function test market. As a result, there has been a corresponding increase in the demand for thyroid function tests. Thyroid function tests are used to diagnose and monitor thyroid disorders. They can also be used to assess the effectiveness of treatment. The most common thyroid function tests are thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) levels, which are measured in blood.

Other important thyroid function tests include Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) levels, which help to evaluate the pituitary-thyroid axis, and thyroid antibodies, which can be helpful in diagnosing autoimmune thyroid disorders.





Top 5 Trends that are Shaping the Global Thyroid Function Test Market

The thyroid function test industry is evolving and changing rapidly. Here are some of the top trends that are shaping the future of this industry:

1. Increased demand for personalized medicine: With the rise of precision medicine, there is an increased demand for tailored and personalized treatments. This includes tests that can accurately diagnose a patient's specific condition and predict how they will respond to different treatments.

2. More use of natural ingredients: Patients are increasingly looking for natural alternatives to traditional medications and treatments. This includes thyroid function tests that use herbal extracts and other natural substances to provide patients with accurate results.

3. Greater focus on early detection: As more is understood about the link between thyroid disorders and other health conditions, there is a greater focus on early detection and treatment of these conditions in the thyroid function test market. This means that thyroid function tests are being used more frequently to screen for potential problems.

4. Improved technology: The technology used for thyroid function testing is constantly improving, making it more accurate and reliable. This means that more patients are able to get the accurate results they need to make informed decisions about their health.

5. Greater awareness: There is a growing awareness of thyroid disorders and their impact on overall health. This has led to more people getting tested for these conditions, which in turn is driving growth in the thyroid function test industry.





SkyQuest Study Says Thyroid Function Test market is Competitive, Know How to Navigate the Cut Throat Competition

The market is highly competitive. There are many companies vying for market share and there is intense competition among them. The prices of thyroid function tests vary widely, making it difficult for consumers to make informed decisions about which product to purchase. In addition, many products are not FDA-approved, so their efficacy is not well-established. As a result, it is important for consumers to research the options before making a purchase.

There are a number of ways in which companies in the thyroid function test market compete with one another. One way is by offering new and innovative products and services that offer superior performance or value. Additionally, companies compete on price, offering lower-cost options for customers. Another way that companies compete is through marketing and advertising, working to create brand awareness and preference among consumers.

Ultimately, the thyroid function test market is a highly competitive space where companies must continually strive to differentiate themselves from the competition. By offering superior products and services, competitive pricing, and effective marketing and advertising, companies can position themselves well in this dynamic industry.

In order to help buyers navigate the thyroid function test market, we have provided a detailed analysis of the key players in the market. Our analysis includes information on each company's product offerings, pricing, and market share. We also provide an overview of the competitive landscape, including information on mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and other important developments.

Abbott, Roche, Merck, Thermo Fisher, and Siemen are Top 5 Players in Thyroid Function Test Market

The market for thyroid function tests is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% from 2022 to 2028. The major players in this market are Abbott, Roche, Merck, Thermo Fisher, and Siemen.

Abbott Laboratories is the largest player in the thyroid function test market. The company offers a wide range of products in this segment including ThyroCheck, which is a rapid screening test for thyrotoxicosis. In order to better understand its position in this market, SkyQuest conducted an analysis of the company.

The findings of the analysis showed that Abbott Laboratories has a strong market position, with a market share of over 15%. The company's products are well-regarded by customers and it has a good reputation in the industry. Abbott's strong product portfolio, combined with its marketing and sales capabilities, have enabled it to capture a significant share of the global thyroid function test market. The company's focus on innovation has also helped it to stay ahead of the competition.

However, it was also found that there is significant competition in the market and that other companies are investing heavily in research and development in this area. As such, it is important for Abbott Laboratories to maintain its strong market position and continue to invest in R&D in order to remain competitive.

The report highlights several areas where Abbott can continue to improve its performance, including product development, pricing strategy, and go-to-market execution. The report also provides recommendations on how the company can better address the needs of patients and physicians.

Roche Diagnostics is the second-largest player in the thyroid function test market. The company offers a wide range of products in this segment including Accu-Chek Aviva Plus, Accu-Chek Perfectera, and Accu-Chek Performa Nano.

Siemens Healthcare is the third-largest player in the thyroid function test market. The company offers a wide range of products in this segment including Ultrasound Thyroid Scanner, Somatom Emotion 6 CT scanner, and Biograph mCT flow MRI scanner.





Major Players in the Global Thyroid Function Test Market

Thermo Fisher (US)

Abbott (US)

Roche (Switzerland)

DiaSorin (Italy)

Danaher (US)

Kronus (US)

Merck (Germany)

Cortez Diagnostics (US)

BioMérieux (France)

Qualigen (US)

Auto bio-Diagnostics (China)





