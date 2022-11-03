$11.72 Billion Growth for Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size to Hit 6% CAGR by 2028 - The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, Form, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Geography," the global enteral feeding formulas market is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.7 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.





Get Sample Copy of Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003840/







Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 7.8 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 11.7 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, Form, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Competitive Landscape

Abbott; Nestle Health Science; Magnacal Renal; UNILEVER; Danone; Kate Farms; Nutricia; Smartfish AS; Fresenius Kabi AG; and Hormel Foods Corporation are among the key enteral feeding formulas market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market:

According to a research article published in Critical Care, 2020, the novel coronavirus may invade the gastrointestinal tract, neurological systems, and kidneys, which may adversely affect the nutrition delivery among COVID-19 patients. As per the guidelines by the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) on nutrition in the ICU, gastric/renal enteral formulas are recommended for severe COVID-19 patients admitted in the intensive care units (ICUs). Hence, the demand for enteral feeding formulas increased globally due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients, especially in ICUs.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003840/







The usage of next-generation technology for proper enteral nutrition feeding is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast period.





According to “Dieticians On Demand Case Study,” standard enteral formulas provide 10–45% of energy from fat sources, including canola oil, corn oil, soy lecithin, safflower oil, and medium-chained triglycerides. Diabetisource AC manufactured by Nestle Health Sciences is composed of soy protein and gluten-free in nature. It can be used by lactose intolerant consumers. The product contains low amount of carbohydrates and fiber. Also, Fibersource HN manufactured by Nestle Health Sciences consists of milk and soy protein, as well as a low amount of protein and fiber.

According to Medline Plus, more than half a million in North American and Western European people are currently suffering from Crohn’s disease. Patients suffering from gastrointestinal disease are at an increased risk of nutritional deterioration due to fasting for the diagnostic tests, therapeutic dietary restriction, and appetite loss due to anorexia or altered nutritional requirement. Gastrointestinal disease patients cannot consume food orally. Therefore, enteral route is preferred to provide the required nutrients. A few brands that caters to gastroenterology disorders are Ensure, Ensure HN, Ensure Powder, Isocal, Lonalac Powder, Meritene, Meritene Powder, Osmolite, Osmolite HN, Portagen Powder, Sustacal, Sustagen Powder, and Travasorb. Therefore, the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases drives the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003840/







e-Insights: e-Insights is the one stop solution for all your market research needs. It includes market size and forecast of millions of market nodes along with thousands of company profiles and live news feed.

INSIGHTS REPOSITORY

The e-Insights includes repository of over thousands of reports spread across important domains such as Aerospace & Defence; Automotive & Transportation; Biotechnology; Chemicals & Materials; Electronics & Semiconductor; Energy & Power; Food & Beverages; Healthcare IT; Manufacturing & Construction; Medical Device; Pharmaceuticals; Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

MARKET ANALYSIS

Each report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities available in the market. The e-Insights is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also covers the complete spectrum of the research topic to assist our clients in meeting their business objectives.

COMPANY PROFILES

Company section in the report covers the global players (existing and emerging). We bone up all the companies listed in the report post our desk research based on parameters such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

TRENDING NEWS

News sections track the latest developments from the subscribed sectors and keep you informed with the most updated information on competition and regulations.

Request for Demo: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/e-Insights/











Browse Related Reports:

Enteral Feeding Tube Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type ( Enterostomy Feeding Tubes, Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes, Oroenteric Feeding Tubes ); Age Group ( Adults, Pediatrics ); Application ( Oncology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism, Other Applications ); End-User ( Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Settings ) and Geography

Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Portable Type, Mounted Type); End User (Hospital, Clinic, Others), and Geography

Medical Enteral Feeding Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Disposable, Reusable); Type (Pump Type, Gravity Type); End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Others) and Geography

Neonatal Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Enteral Feeding Pumps, Low Profile Gastrostomy, PEG Tube, Nasogastric Tube, Gastrostomy Tube, Giving Sets); Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Use, Others), and geography

Enteral Feeding Tube and Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Nasoenteric Feeding Tube, Nasogastric Tubes, Gastrostomy Tube (Gastrointestinal Tubes), Suction Catheters, Tube Feed Pumps); Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diabetes, Other) and Geography

Enteral Feeding Administration Sets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Order Type (Enteral Feeding Bag Sets, Enteral Feeding Pump Giving Sets, Enteral Feeding Tubes, Others); Application (Gastrostomy Feeding, Jejunostomy Feeding, Nasoenteric Feeding, Others) and Geography

Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (2D Handheld Ultrasound Scanners, 3D Handheld Ultrasound Scanners); Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Others); End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Geography

Peripheral Intervention Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Peripheral Vascular Stents, Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters, PTA Guidewires, Atherectomy Devices, Others); Application (Vascular, Oncology Procedures, Neurology, Renal, Others); End User (Hospitals, Catheterization Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Geography

Anaesthesia Delivery Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Anaesthesia Delivery Machines, Anaesthesia Disposable Accessories, Anaesthesia Monitors, Anaesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)); Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Dental, Others); End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Geography

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound, X-ray ); Modality ( Standalone, Portable ); Application ( Orthopedic, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gynecology, Others ) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/enteral-feeding-formulas-market

