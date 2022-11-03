New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertility Supplement Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360565/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, according to the article "Potential Role of Zinc in the COVID-19 Disease Process and its Probable Impact on Reproduction", published in January 2021, zinc supplements can restrict or minimize damage to egg and sperm cells caused by the body’s immune response to the coronavirus by enhancing immunity. Also, in February 2021, researchers at Wayne State University School of Medicine reported that people who were attempting to conceive during the pandemic may have a chance to enhance immunity against the virus and they might be able to prevent mitochondrial damage in young eggs and sperm cells. Such studies have increased the demand for fertility supplements during the pandemic, which had a positive impact on the market.



Furthermore, the data published by CDC, in April 2021, it has been found that a female and male factors was identified in 35% of the couples suffering from infertility. In addition, only male factor was sidentified in 8% of couples suffering from infertility. Thus, the increasing incidences of infertility among men and women are increasing the demand for fertility supplements which is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



Moreover, the launch of fertility supplements in the market is also expected to drive the market. For instance, in April 2022, Wellbeing Nutrition launched SLOW, a time-conscious range of nutraceuticals for men and women which comprises 13 supplements and each formulation has been specifically designed for a host of unique health and wellness needs such as fertility support among many others.



However, the government regulations to control birth rate and lack of awareness about the available products are expected to impede the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



E-Pharmacy is Expected to Dominate the Fertility Supplement Market Over the Forecast Period



Over recent years, the internet has become an acknowledged way to buy products and services. Purchasing medications online is no exception. ?Online pharmacies are also one well-established distribution channel. They have been explored widely in developed markets, and they are steadily being adopted in emerging markets. ?Online drug distribution has many benefits associated with it. Disabled or homebound patients can have their medicines accessible and delivered to their homes. Shoppers relish a certain level of freedom of choice and privacy. The selection of products is massive, and medicines can be easily researched and compared.?



Furthermore, considering the recent COVID-19 situation, consumers prefer to purchase medicines online, as they want to avoid going to crowded places. However, the rising number of illegal online pharmacies and counterfeit drugs also has a significant negative impact on the segment’s growth. ?Governments and the private sector realized the importance of online channels and are implementing measures to improve visibility.



Moreover, the rising company focus on adopting various business strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to withhold their market position is also contributing to the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, Online pharmacy Ro acquired Dadi, a sperm collection and testing startup, for approximately USD 100 million. With this acquisition, the company is strengthening its presence in the fertility supplements markets, especially for erectile dysfunction. Also, in August 2020, Amazon launched an online pharmacy in Bangalore, India, with the increasing demand faced by online channels.



Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the e-pharmacy segment of the market studied is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Fertility Supplements Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the factors such as the increasing infertility rate among people coupled with increasing awareness among the population for overall health.



According to the data published by CDC, in December 2021 showed that in the United States, 14.1% of married women between the ages of 15 and 49 had impaired fertility, while 13.1% of women had impaired fertility, and 6% of married women were found to be infertile. Additionally, in the data published by PRB, in August 2021, it has been observed that the fertility rate for women of all age groups in high and low-income countries are steadily declining for women of all age groups.



Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, infertility has become common due to various factors such as an increase in alcohol consumption, smoking, an increased number of obese people, increased stress levels causing hormonal imbalance, and other factors. Also, the data published by the United States HHS, in January 2022 showed that 40.5% of males over the age of 20 are obese, 15.3% of men over the age of 18 smoke frequently, 30.9% of men over the age of 18 consumed five or more drinks in a single day, and 51.9% of men over the age of 20 have hypertension in the United States. As these factors are correlated with male and female infertility, most of the population in the region is attracted to fertility supplements as these supplements are a good source of micronutrients and help in fertility.



Thus, the declining fertility rate among women and an increasing number of infertile males is increasing the demand for fertility supplements which expected to propel the growth of the studied market in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The fertility supplement market is fairly consolidated in nature and competitive rivalry is high due to the presence of a limited number of market players. The present market players compete with one another majorly by new product launches, following this moderately high bargaining power of the consumers is seen in the market. Some of the major players in the market are Fairhaven Health, Coast Science, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Exeltis USA, Inc., Bionova, Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC (Ovaterra), Vitabiotics Ltd., Zenith Nutrition, Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH among others.



