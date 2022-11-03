Crescite Launches World’s First Faith-Based Token Ahead of First Catholic Crypto Conference

New York, USA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescite Limited, an affiliate of Crescite Innovation Corporation, a company created to bring new technologies and methodologies to faith-based initiatives and ESG projects, has launched the world's first faith-based token.

Crescite will also be featured at the world's first Catholic Crypto Conference, being held November 17-18, 2022, in Valley Forge, Pa. Crescite is a founding sponsor of the event, designed to raise awareness, provide education, and promote discussions of new technologies. “There are 2.3 billion Christians, with 1.2 billion Catholic, worldwide. We see this as a natural community to foster faith-based projects that have a strong social impact, leveraging the benefits of Web 3.0" said Eddie Cullen, CEO of Crescite.



Cullen is an entrepreneur who is known for developing technology and providing regulatory leadership, always with public service in mind. Cullen was a candidate for Mayor of New York City and continues to provide leadership on many issues, including the provision of affordable housing.



“Technology can be used to solve problems, and we see ourselves at the intersection of technology, faith, and social impact,” said Karl P. Kilb III, the Chairman of Crescite “We are using aspects of Web 3.0 and new models to address a wide range of issues, including identity verification, access to capital, and payment security, creating financial inclusion, transparency, and greater efficiencies throughout the process."



Kilb is an entrepreneur who focuses on authentication, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Previously, Kilb was the first General Counsel of Bloomberg LP, assisting the global company in all aspects of its data aggregation, analytics, electronic trading, and multimedia businesses over a 22-year career there. Kilb is also the Founder and Chairman of the Entrepreneurial Law Advisory Council at the Fordham University School of Law, where he is an adjunct professor of Entrepreneurship.



The Crescite team also includes Kurt Mahoney, the Executive Vice President of Business Development, who has decades of experience developing new companies and projects, as well as world-class developers with expertise in Web 3.0.



Major universities, municipalities, and blockchains are already among the entities who are collaborating with Crescite to develop and implement projects. The Crescite Token can be found on https://xdc.sale/crescite

About Crescite Innovation Corporation:

Crescite Innovation Corporation is a New York City-based company that leverages new technologies and methodologies to solve problems, including ones involving faith-based initiatives and ESG projects. Please see www.Crescite.org for more information.