Global Bathroom Products Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

The global bathroom products market is expected to grow from $85.81 billion in 2021 to $97.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The market is expected to grow to $138.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Major players in the bathroom products market are Kohler, Roca Sanitario, TOTO, LIXIL, Hamberger Sanitary, Huida Sanitary Ware Co, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Sloan Valve, Ginsey Home Solutions, and AmeriSink.



North America and Europe are the largest regions in the bathroom products market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bathroom products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in urbanization across the globe is expected to increase the demand for bathroom products market in the coming years. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing.

For instance, according to the World Bank, the urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. The modern infrastructure facilities require products such as bathroom basins, bathroom vanities or cabins, and others to be installed in commercial and residential buildings during construction. An increase in urbanization increases the construction of building for residential or commercial purposes and this, in turn, drives the market for bathroom products market.



Bathroom product companies are increasingly investing in smart products to improve productivity and customer satisfaction. These smart products are equipped with sensors, cameras, and voice control. This allows the end-users to customize their bathroom experiences.

Leading companies such as Kohler, TOTO, and Roca Sanitario are continuously releasing new smart models such as smart vanity mirrors, smart toilets, and other smart products. For instance, in 2020, Kohler, a manufacturer of bathroom solutions introduced the innovative Touchless Toilet that allows for touchless flushing through the incorporation of a sensor in the toilet's flush lever.



In January 2021, Roca, a Spanish manufacturer of bathroom products acquired the bathroom furniture division of RG International Bathroom for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to reinforce the bathroom furniture category and will allow the Roca group to increase its competitiveness in this segment. RG International Bathroom is a Europe-based manufacturer of bathroom products.

The main types of bathroom products are bathroom basins, bathroom furniture, and bathroom accessories. A bathroom basin is a bowl that is attached to the wall in a bathroom and has a pipe to supply and carry away water and is used for washing hands. These products are made available to customers through online and offline channels and are used in various applications including residential, commercial, institutional, other applications.



The countries covered in the bathroom products market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Companies Mentioned

Kohler

Roca Sanitario

TOTO

LIXIL

Hamberger Sanitary

Huida Sanitary Ware Co.

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Sloan Valve

Ginsey Home Solutions

AmeriSink

American Woodmark Coporation

Avanity Corporation

Bellaterra Home

Empire Industries

JSG Oceana

Wilsonart International

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bathroom Products Market Characteristics



3. Bathroom Products Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Bathroom Products



5. Bathroom Products Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Bathroom Products Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Bathroom Products Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Bathroom Products Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Bathroom Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bathroom Basin

Bathroom Furniture

Bathroom Accessories

6.2. Global Bathroom Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

6.3. Global Bathroom Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Other Applications

7. Bathroom Products Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Bathroom Products Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Bathroom Products Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



