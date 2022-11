Global Hand Wash Market Report 2022: A $15.95 Billion Market in 2026 - Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Propel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Wash Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hand wash market is expected to grow from $10.77 billion in 2021 to $12.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The hand wash market is expected to grow to $15.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.



The hand wash market consists of sales of hand wash products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to wash hands to inhibit, destroy, or render harmless active bacteria, clean and moisturize hands in various places such as health clinics, restaurants, hotels, and in domestic use. Hand wash refers to soap or surfactant available in both liquid and powder form, generally used to remove dirt, microorganisms, and unwanted substances from the hands.



The main types of products in the hand wash are ordinary and waterless hand washes. Ordinary hand washes are a class of soaps or surfactants available in either liquid or powder form that, when mixed with water, produce foam and remove all the external contaminants such as dust, harmful bacteria, and others. The sales channels of hand wash include hypermarkets or supermarkets, pharmacies, online channels, and other sales channels. The various end-uses of hand wash include residential and commercial, and industrial.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hand wash market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hand wash market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising incidence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the hand wash market going forward. Hygiene consciousness and personnel care refer to the removal of microbes for the prevention of infectious diseases. To prevent bacterial contamination and the spread of germs and viruses, frequent hand washing is necessary, particularly in public places.

The communities, commercial units, and residential customers are increasingly investing in hygiene products including hand wash to protect themselves and communities from contagious infectious diseases. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the reported cases of infectious diseases rose from 2.97 million cases in 2018 to 3.10 million cases in 2019, a 4% rise in cases in one year. Therefore, the rising incidence of infectious diseases is expected to boost demand for hand washes during the forecast period.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hand wash market. Companies operating in hand washing are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the hand wash market. The companies operating in the hand wash sector are investing continuous efforts to introduce new products for personnel hygiene that can reduce the risk of spreading germs and protect against microbial contamination. For instance, in April 2021, Soapy Care Ltd., an Israel-based hand washes and sanitiser manufacturer, introduced a sink embedded with a new technology known as "CleanMachine" to wash and clean hands properly.



In February 2020, Lotus Stores Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (formerly Tesco Stores (M) Sdn Bhd), a Malaysia-based retail chain, partnered with Lifebuoy, a UK-based anti-bacterial soap and hand wash manufacturer. Through this partnership, Lifebuoy provides handwashing liquids to all of Tesco's adopted schools in the wake of viral illnesses and both companies have worked together in direct response to these illnesses.



The countries covered in the hand wash market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hand Wash Market Characteristics



3. Hand Wash Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hand Wash



5. Hand Wash Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Hand Wash Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Hand Wash Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Hand Wash Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Hand Wash Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Ordinary

Waterless

6.2. Global Hand Wash Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Pharmacies

Online channels

Other Sales Channels

6.3. Global Hand Wash Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

7. Hand Wash Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hand Wash Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hand Wash Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



