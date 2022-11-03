12. Additional informationxvi:



Effective from 4th July 2022, some entities within Ameriprise Financial, Inc. have had their Legal names updated.



These name changes represent the further branding integration of (formerly) BMO Asset Management into Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



Whilst BMO Asset Management legal entity names are changing, the legal status, office address and contact details will remain unchanged. The Company’s business remains fundamentally unaffected by this change and all contracts with existing customers will remain unaltered, with corresponding obligations and rights assumed under the new name.



The change is reflected in the chain of control.



BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Ltd changed name to Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited



BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc changed name to Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc



BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited



BMO AM Group (Management) Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited



BMO AM Holdings Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited



BMO Asset Management Limited changed name to Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited



The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group.



For clarity: The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 5.971% of the voting rights in the issuer.



The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.024% of the voting rights in the issuer.



Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.