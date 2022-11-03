Fareportal Receives 2022 Awards for Chatbot and Fintech Product Innovation

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel technology innovator Fareportal, the company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel has been awarded a Gold in the prestigious Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for 2022 in the category of Online Travel Services, Overall Technology Solutions, honoring the ai enhanced customer experience provided by their Chatbot product. The company also garnered a Silver Magellan Award in the same category, in recognition of its Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) fintech product. In addition to these wins, Fareportal was recognized in the same month with a Gold in the Business Excellence Awards, known as the Globee®, in the Contact Center Solution category in recognition of Chatbot, and the problems resolved by the product during COVID and beyond.

Werner Kunz-Cho, Fareportal CEO, comments, “Winning these awards reflects the value we as a company place on customer experience. We are extremely proud of the entire global Fareportal team for the part they played in bringing CheapOair and OneTravel customers the products and support tools they need to easily create their perfect travel experience.”

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing, and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation.

For a complete list of silver and gold winners, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com.

The 12th Annual 2022 Business Excellence Awards recognizes the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence worldwide. A complete list of 2022 winners can be found here.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face to face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey based Northstar Travel Media, the largest travel business-to-business travel publisher in the world.

About The Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are the world’s premier business awards consisting of nine award programs.

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com. Globee is a registered service mark.

Attachments