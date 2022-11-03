Global $10+ Billion Poultry Healthcare Markets to 2031

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global poultry healthcare market is expected to grow from $6.42 billion in 2021 to $6.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. The market is expected to reach $10.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.26%.



The poultry healthcare market covered in this report is segmented by product into vaccines; parasiticides; anti infectives; and medical feed additives. Vaccines protect the welfare of farm animals by preventing them or reducing disease causes, which in turn reduces the risk of the spread of the diseases.

The parasiticides target the infectious parasites by destroying them or inhibiting their growth. Anti-infectives are the medicines that work to prevent or treat infections of the livestock, which include anti-bacterials, antivirals, and antifungals. Medical feed additive is a feed additive which is an additive of extra nutrients or drugs for livestock. The market is segmented by tests into: ELISA; PCR; molecular diagnostic test; and laboratory test. By application, the market is segmented into farm-based; and house-based.



North America was the largest region in the poultry healthcare market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of disease outbreaks in poultry animals is expected to propel the growth of the poultry healthcare market. According to World Organization for Animal Health, in November 2021, various subtypes of high pathogenicity avian influenza have been reported by more than 40 countries over the last six months. Since 1st May 2021, outbreaks of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in 41 countries in various regions in poultry and wild birds. Nearly 16,000 cases of HPAI in domestic and wild birds were reported in the month of October. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of disease outbreaks is driving the growth of the poultry healthcare market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry healthcare market. These technological advancements include innovations in vaccines and other treatments. For example, in October 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based human, animal, and poultry healthcare company, launched a new poultry vaccine VAXXITEK HVT+IBD. It is a single shot innovative recombinant vaccine, ensuring life-long protection for all types of production chickens, namely broiler, layer, and breeder. The vaccine offers protection from Infectious Laryngotracheitis, Marek's Disease, and Infectious Bursal Disease.



In August 2020, Merck Animal Health, a US-based manufacturer and developer of a high and broad range of veterinary medicines and other services, acquired IdentiGEN for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Merck's portfolio with an evidence-based animal traceability solution for Livestock and Aquaculture to accurately and precisely trace beef, seafood, pork, and poultry that is verifiable from farm to table while making sure of sustainable supply of quality food in order to protect public health. IdentiGEN is an Ireland-based poultry healthcare company that provides DNA-based solutions for producers, processors, and retailers of meat, poultry, and seafood products.



Major players in the poultry healthcare market are

Ceva

Zoetis

Venkys India

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Merck and Co. Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hester Biosciences Limited

Romvac Company S.A.

Eli Lilly and company

Bayer AG

Merial Animal Health

Indovax

Affini Tech Ltd.

Bimeda Inc.

Indexx

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Poultry Healthcare Market Characteristics



3. Poultry Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Poultry Healthcare



5. Poultry Healthcare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Poultry Healthcare Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Poultry Healthcare Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Poultry Healthcare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Poultry Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Vaccines

Parasiticides

Anti Infectives

Medical Feed Additives

6.2. Global Poultry Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Test, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

ELISA

PCR

Molecular Diagnostic test

Laboratory Test

6.3. Global Poultry Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Farm

House

7. Poultry Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Poultry Healthcare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Poultry Healthcare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



