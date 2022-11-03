New Home Builder in Broken Arrow Open for Customers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma builder Homes by Taber and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce gathered to cut the ribbon on the builder's first Tulsa community, Woodland Trails at Washington Lane. The group held the ceremony in front of the recently constructed and newly staged model home.

Located in the brand-new community of Woodland Trails at Washington Lane in Broken Arrow, OK, this model home is the first Taber house to be fully built outside of the greater Oklahoma City Metro area. The floor plan selected is the popular Hazel Bonus Room with five Bedrooms, featuring 2,520 SQ FT, a three-car garage, and three bathrooms. The home will serve as a model home to allow future homeowners to catch a glimpse of the Proudly Overbuilt value with Homes by Taber. What sets this builder apart from others is they provide more included features in their homes than any other builder and their model homes do not include lots of upgrades, so home shoppers can truly walk through and see what they get for their money. With inflation on the rise, home shoppers appreciate knowing where their money is going more than ever. Potential homeowners can visit the model home at 819 E Fulton St, OK 74012.

Located at the intersection of East 91st Street and South Lynn Lane Road, Woodland Trails at Washington Lane will feature 66 homesites with a variety of Red Series floor plans to choose from. Students in the community will attend the highly-rated Broken Arrow school district. Homeowners will enjoy wooded surroundings, sidewalk-lined streets, walking trails, and a scenic pond.

Browsers walking through the model home's doors will automatically notice the airy open floorplan, wood-look tile throughout the main areas, and electric switch gas fireplace. Taber pours detail into every part of the home, especially the kitchen. 10' ceilings, an oversized kitchen island, a generous kitchen pantry, and a gas stovetop that vents through the roof to the outside of the home are all included Red Series features that shoppers can expect. The clever layout of this floor plan allows the utility room and primary suite walk-in closet to connect in harmony. The plan also incorporates ample storage opportunities and a second-floor bonus room.

One huge benefit of building a home or purchasing one at the beginning stages of construction is personalization, and the Homes by Taber Design Team strives to bring homebuyers' visions to life without overwhelming them with upgrades. Utilizing their expertise on current trends and timeless schemes, the Design Team has curated the model home to display some of the design selections available.

Tulsa homebuyers will have the opportunity to personalize their home with a multitude of design selections in the brand-new Tulsa Design Center, located at 4500 W. Houston St., Suite 500, Broken Arrow, OK 74012. The 1,000-Sq-Ft center allows homebuyers to become fully immersed in the personalization experience. The cabinets, hardware, countertops, and light fixtures are both functional and on display so that homebuyers can see their design selections in action and all in one place.

The homebuilder prides themselves on building Proudly Overbuilt homes, complete with over $83,000 in included features for Red Series homes that other builders consider upgrades. Homes by Taber homes also have an average HERS rating of 40.1, making the builder #1 in Oklahoma for most energy-efficient homes and #5 in the nation.

Contact Information:

Lindsay Haltom

Director of Marketing

lindsay@homesbytaber.com

4055090670



