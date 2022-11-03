Hard Asset Management Announces Private Treaty Sale of Ultra-Rare Proof 1804 U.S. Silver Dollar

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard Asset Management, Inc. is proud to announce it has recently sold a proof 1804 U.S. Silver Dollar Class III from its Reserve Collection, known as "The King of Numismatics." This ultra-rare U.S. Proof Draped Bust Dollar is one of the world's most sought-after rare coins.

The Class III 1804 silver dollar was from the estate of the prominent late collector D. Brent Pogue. It previously had been in a dozen other significant collections, including those of the Garrett family and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

"This piece represents early United States history as they first came to international notice when a handful of Class I examples were included in special coin sets given as diplomatic gifts to heads of state by President Andrew Jackson during the 1830s," says Christian Briggs, founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "Our expert team has a proven track record in maximizing the value of our clients' wealth through active and intelligent hard asset management."

Edmund Roberts had been distributing coins to officials in Japan and Cochinchina. Two additional sets were ordered for government officials in Japan and Cochinchina, but Roberts died before they could be delivered. The Mint only produced 1804 dollars for the two sets. Beyond this, some examples of 1804 dollars were produced for trade with collectors for pieces desired for the Mint's coin cabinet. Numismatists first became aware of the 1804 dollar in 1842 when an illustration of one example appeared in a publication authored by two Mint employees. A collector subsequently acquired one example from the Mint in 1843. In response to numismatic demand, several 1804 dollars were surreptitiously produced by Mint officials without lettering on the edge. These later restrikes lack the correct lettering whereas earlier versions released from the Mint bore the correct lettering. The coins produced for the diplomatic mission, those struck without edge lettering and those with lettering are known collectively as "Class I," "Class II" and "Class III" dollars, respectively.

Although this is dated 1804, this numismatic rarity was created sometime between 1859 and the late 1870s, according to researchers. This makes it one of only 15 genuine examples from that year of all the three classes of Proof 1804 Draped Bust Dollars.

Recently, an 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar sold for $7.68 million at public auction in August 2021, setting a new auction record as the fifth most valuable United States coin ever sold.

