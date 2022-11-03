Workforce Analytics Market to Hit Sales of $2.92 By 2028 | More than 70% Organizations are Using Workforce Analytics for Cost Saving and Improved Decision Making

Westford, USA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations strive to do more with less, they are turning to workforce analytics market to help them make better decisions about their most important asset – their people. Today, organizations are making using workforce analytics to improve a variety of HR processes, including recruiting, performance management, and succession planning. By understanding the relationships between employee data and business outcomes, HR professionals can identify areas where the workforce is not meeting its potential and take steps to improve performance.

Key Dynamics

The demand for workforce analytics market is increasing at an exponential rate of 16.5% as large number of organizations are looking to gain valuable insights into their employees. For example, workforce analytics can help organizations identify trends and patterns in employee behavior, performance, and engagement. By understanding these patterns, organizations can make better decisions about how to allocate resources and improve employee productivity. Additionally, workforce analytics can help organizations assess the impact of changes on employees. For instance, if an organization is considering a change in its work hours or benefits package, workforce analytics can be used to evaluate how employees would be affected by the change. Ultimately, workforce analytics can help organizations make better decisions about their employees by providing insights into employee behavior and performance.

The workforce analytics market is becoming more widespread as more organizations recognize its value. A recent survey by SkyQuest found that 58% of respondents said their organizations were using workforce analytics, up from just 36% in 2016. The same survey found that 69% of organizations believe workforce analytics is critical to their success.

SkyQuest's report provides valuable insight into the current state of the workforce analytics market and the trends that are shaping its future. As more and more companies adopt data-driven approaches to HR, we can expect to see continued growth in this area.

Key Report’s Findings

Workforce analytics can have a significant impact on business outcomes. Companies that have been using the product in the workforce analytics market are more likely to say they have a better understanding of their talent needs (70% vs. 51%), are better able to identify high-potential employees (67% vs. 46%), and have improved retention rates (64% vs. 40%). In addition, companies using workforce analytics are more likely to be satisfied with their overall HR function (78% vs. 60%).

North America is currently the largest workforce analytics market, with a 35% share of the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The report argues that effective workforce analytics can help organizations overcome three common challenges: 1) a lack of data-driven decision making; 2) an inability to attract, develop, and retain top talent; and 3) a need for better insight into the future.

The report offers a framework for thinking about workforce analytics, which includes four key components: 1) data collection and management; 2) analytic methods and tools; 3) interpretation and communication; and 4) organizational change.

The top 10 vendors in the global workforce analytics market are IBM, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Workday Inc., Kronos Incorporated, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Ultimate Software Group Inc., ADP LLC., and Ceridian HCM Inc.

The report provides an overview of the current state of the workforce analytics industry and offers insights on how organizations can make the most of this growing field. It also includes case studies of companies that have used workforce analytics to achieve success.

Survey: More than 70% Organizations are Making Uses of Workforce Analytics for Cost Saving and Improved Decision Making

In July 2022, SkyQuest conducted a survey of 1,734 organizations worldwide to evaluate their workforce analytics market maturity and practices. We found that the number of organizations using workforce analytics has grown by nearly 50% in the last three years. Despite this increase, however, many organizations are still not taking advantage of the full potential of workforce analytics. The results showed that while HR professionals are aware of the potential benefits of analytics, few have been able to successfully implement it in their organizations. Only 20% of respondents said they were using analytics extensively, while another 38% were using it moderately.

Ours survey found that the most common use case for workforce analytics is talent management, with 54% of respondents using it for this purpose. Other popular uses include succession planning (37%), performance management (36%), and diversity and inclusion (34%).

Despite the increased use across the global workforce analytics market, there is still room for improvement. For example, only 17% of respondents said they use data from social media to inform their workforce decisions. This is an area where Gartner expects to see more growth in the future, as social media data can provide valuable insights into employee behavior and preferences. The majority of respondents (42%) were not using workforce analytics at all. When asked why they weren't using analytics, the most common reasons cited were lack of budget (40%), lack of skills (39%), and lack of data (31%).

Despite the challenges in the workforce analytics market, there is a clear recognition of the value of workforce analytics. When asked what benefits they expected to achieve from implementing analytics, the most popular answers were improved decision making (71%), better understanding of the workforce (64%), and cost savings (54%). Organizations that are successfully using workforce analytics are seeing significant benefits. One organization reported saving $30 million annually as a result of reduced turnover and improved hiring processes. Another achieved a 5% reduction in time to hire and a 10% improvement in talent quality.

AI and Machine Learning to Revolutionize Workforce Analytics Market

Workforce analytics is a data-driven approach to managing people at work. It relies on data and statistical methods to help organizations understand and improve their employee performance, engagement and retention. In recent years, the global workforce analytics market has been transformed by the increasing availability of data and the adoption of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Organizations are using AI and machine learning to automate the process of analyzing workforce data, which can be used to identify trends and patterns that would be otherwise difficult or impossible to detect. These insights can then be used to make better decisions about how to manage employees, improve performance and keep talent at the organization.

Factors driving the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning in workforce analytics market: Data: The amount of data available on employees today is growing exponentially. This data includes everything from performance reviews and demographic information to social media activity and email communications. Organizations need AI and machine learning to help them make sense of this data so they can identify meaningful patterns and relationships.

The amount of data available on employees today is growing exponentially in the workforce analytics market. This data includes everything from performance reviews and demographic information to social media activity and email communications. Organizations need AI and machine learning to help them make sense of this data so they can identify meaningful patterns and relationships. Technology: The technology used for workforce analytics is becoming more sophisticated all the time. AI and machine learning are giving organizations the ability to automate many tasks related to workforce analytics

