RECHARGE ANNOUNCES NEW DRILLING PERMIT FOR BRUSSELS CREEK PROJECT AS DRILLING CONTINUES TO TARGET PRODUCTION DEPTH AT POCITOS 1 LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (‘Recharge’) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL50: Frankfurt) issued an update today for its upcoming fully-funded drill program at Brussels Creek Copper-Gold-Palladium Project in Kamloops, BC, Canada.



Permits have now been issued for the proposed drill program after completing consultations and in-field Preliminary Field Reconnaissance (PFR) for five drill locations and three short sections of access road on the Brussels Creek Project area.

Recharge has ordered the go-ahead for the drill program in line with drilling contractor availability. The objective of the 1,100-meter NQ drill program will be to test the potential for copper-gold mineralization similar to that present at the adjacent New Afton mine owned by New Gold Inc. NGD.V ($858 Mm Market Cap).

Johan Shearer, QP stated, "I am excited to now have permits in hand for this highly anticipated drill program. The encouraging results from the previous IP survey and the potential for continuity of structure and geological environment from neighbouring New Gold's New Afton mine could prove extremely valuable for the Brussels Creek Project and all stakeholders.”

Furthermore, drilling continues at Recharge’s production diameter well at the Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project in Salta, Argentina. The drill has passed 250 metres and is continuing down to Recharge’s production target zone depth of 400 meters. The sedimentary clays encountered thus far have been consistent with the 2018 discovery wells at the Pocitos 1 Project.

CEO, David Greenway stated, "While drilling continues at our Pocitos 1 Project in Argentina, we couldn’t be more excited to receive the permits for drilling at Brussels Creek. We thank Mr. Shearer and all those involved in the consultation process.”

“Recharge is committed to sustainable exploration and mining practices. This is a pivotal time for the Brussels Creek Project in BC and we look forward to the upcoming drill program at the earliest contractor convenience,” Mr. Greenway continued.

Brussels Creek Project

The BC property is an early-stage exploration property, located approximately 24 kilometres west of Kamloops, and is immediately adjacent to New Gold's New Afton mine. The property has 17 claims (66 cells) covering 1,350.43 hectares. The geological setting of the property is very similar to New Afton, a silica-saturated copper-gold alkalic porphyry-style deposit, as well as the Highland Valley, Mount Polly, Kemess and Galore Creek deposits. Recent field observations noted the presence of a substantial mineralized quartz-feldspar porphyry body intruding the overlying Nicola group volcanics. Historic sampling and mapping on the property, in 1983 and 1984, located a broad anomalous zone (200 metres by 400 metres) with gold values up to 3.5 grams per tonne. Grab samples taken from the property in 2019 include values of 10.1 g/t Au (with 0.7 g/t palladium) and 11.5 g/t Au.

Brussels Creek Web Page: https://recharge-resources.com/projects/brussels-creek/

Qualified Person

Johan T Shearer, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

