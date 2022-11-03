GT Biopharma to Present New Data on Novel Dual-Antigen Targeting Approach Against AML at Upcoming 2022 ASH Annual Meeting

BRISBANE, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “GTB”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company’s proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® platform, today announced the presentation of new data at the American Society of Hematology's 64th Annual Meeting (ASH 2022) taking place in New Orleans, LA, and virtually December 10-13, 2022. The presentation highlights a novel dual antigen targeting approach for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) by combining its TriKE platform and the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform of Fate Therapeutics, Inc.



The study utilized a combination of GT Biopharma’s investigational GTB-3650, a CD33 targeting Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE), and Fate Therapeutics’ multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived, CAR NK cells targeting the α3 domain of MICA and MICB. Preclinical data to be presented demonstrate that iPSC-derived, MICA/B-targeted CAR NK cells induced potent activity against the AML cell line HL60, and that further enhancement of activity was achieved in combination with GTB-3650 through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.

Poster Presentation

Title: A Novel Dual-Antigen Targeting Approach Enables Off-the-Shelf CAR NK Cells to Effectively Recognize and Eliminate the Heterogenous Population Associated with AML

Abstract Number: 4623

Category: Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational

Presenter: Zachary David, PhD

Date: December 12, 2022

Location and time: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D, New Orleans, LA from 6:00pm – 8:00pm ET

