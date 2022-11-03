Decision Point Announces Provider-Driven Member Experience Program to Help Health Plans Improve CAHPS Scores

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions, a leader in health plan member engagement management, today announced the release of a provider-driven member experience solution to help health plans improve member experience and Medicare Star Ratings through provider enablement.



Decision Point has a proven track record of helping its clients achieve 5-Star member experience ratings through the identification and strategic engagement of members challenged with member experience issues. Decision Point’s machine learning platform delivers member-level behavioral predictions that are gleaned from millions of member interactions with healthcare providers, internal health plan teams, and health plan service providers.

This latest advancement in wraparound member experience improvement enables health plans to bolster their strategic partnerships with their providers and activate healthcare professionals as key influencers in year-round member experience improvement. Health plans leveraging Decision Point’s Provider-Driven Member Experience Program can identify, prioritize, and take action on the specific groups of providers that serve the largest volumes of members likely to negatively impact health plan CAHPS ratings.

Decision Point’s Provider-Driven Member Experience Program delivers comprehensive data insights and concrete recommended actions for providers to improve member experience. Each provider receives prioritized recommendations at the member level to anchor CAHPS in their panels. Using the program, health plans can now:

Identify their highest impact providers to focus CAHPS engagement on those that have the most CAHPS-challenged populations

Highlight patient experience opportunities for every provider through detailed health plan branded patient experience scorecards that raise awareness and drive action

Direct providers to take action by enabling them with focused member-level Patient Priority Lists highlighting likely CAHPS issues, clinical risk, and potentially unmet social needs



The Provider-Driven Member Experience Program can be configured to operate with or without health plan sponsored mock-CAHPS survey results.

“Establishing awareness around CAHPS and member experience with providers can be challenging because of the complexities surrounding plan-provider partnerships and the uniqueness of each panel,” said Saeed Aminzadeh, founder and CEO, Decision Point Healthcare Solutions. “The program establishes a glidepath for greater accountability among providers by raising awareness of potentially negative experiences from their patients and arming them with the information they need to proactively address patient challenges around quality of care, access to care, and associated outcomes.”

