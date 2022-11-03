AltruBio to Present New Phase 1b Data Evaluating Neihulizumab (ALTB-168) in Patients with Steroid-Refractory or Treatment-Refractory Acute Graft-Versus-Host-Disease at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the poster presentation of new data from its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating neihulizumab (ALTB-168) in patients with steroid-refractory or treatment-refractory acute graft-versus-host-disease at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, La. Clinical trial investigator, Sameem Abedin, M.D., Assistant Professor, Medical College of Wisconsin, Cancer Center, Froedtert Hospital Medical will be on-site to present the data.



Details about the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Neihulizumab (ALTB-168) in Patients with Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (SR-aGVHD) or Treatment-Refractory Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (TR-aGVHD)

Abstract #: 163027

Presenter: Sameem Abedin, M.D., Assistant Professor Medical College of Wisconsin, Cancer Center – Froedtert Hospital Medical

About Neihulizumab (ALTB-168)

Neihulizumab (ALTB-168) is an immune checkpoint enhancer that regulates T cell homeostasis. The unique mechanism of action of this agonist antibody maintains T cell homeostasis by preferentially inducing downregulation of activated T cells, potentially sparing resting T cells and early-activated T cells. Because pathogenic T cells involved in inflammatory conditions are usually in an activated and/or auto-activated states, eliminating this population of cells can potentially control inflammation in T cell associated diseases, such as GvHD.

ALTB-168 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study (NCT03327857) to establish the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and efficacy profiles in patients with steroid-refractory or treatment refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR/TR-aGVHD).

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays to develop an immune checkpoint enhancer platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, neihulizumab (ALTB-168), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation PSGL-1 agonist ALTB-268 is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated higher potency via the same mechanism, which makes it suitable for subcutaneous administration in the proven indications and is advancing toward IND for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

