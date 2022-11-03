SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq: ICU) Announces Positive Interim Safety Findings from Ongoing Study Evaluating the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) in Children

Data being presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022

Interim study data show that SCD treatment is safe to use in pediatric patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) requiring continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT)

The SCD is currently being evaluated by the FDA for a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) marketing approval for use in children (> 20 kgs) with AKI – The Company expects the FDA to complete a substantive review of its HDE application during the first quarter of 2023, with a potential commercial launch expected in the second quarter of 2023

DENVER, COLORADO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:ICU), (“SeaStar Medical” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, today announced positive interim data in a poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022 taking place November 3-6, 2022 in Orlando, FL.

The poster titled, Multi-Center Study to Assess the Safety of a Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for Treatment of Immunomodulatory Dysregulation due to AKI in Children ≥10 and ≤20 kg: Report From the First 4 Patients, will be presented by Stuart Goldstein, MD, Director of the Center for Acute Care Nephrology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as part of the session “AKI: Biomarkers, Risk Factors, Treatments, Outcomes” on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET.

The presented poster highlights preliminary findings from the Company’s ongoing open-label clinical trial being conducted at five pediatric hospitals across the U.S. evaluating the SCD for the treatment of Immunomodulatory Dysregulation due to severe AKI. The study is evaluating children that weigh between ≥10 and ≤ 20kg, have a clinical diagnosis of AKI requiring CKRT and at least one non-renal organ failure. With these subjects the SCD was integrated post CKRT membrane, changed daily, and circuit ionized calcium (iCa) maintained <0.4 mmol/L. Subjects received SCD treatment for up to 10 days or CKRT discontinuation, whichever came first. Participants are followed through Day 60 post SCD initiation for mortality and dialysis dependence. For more information about the study, visit clinicaltrials.gov.

Dr. Goldstein commented, “I am very pleased with these positive preliminary data demonstrating that the SCD is safe and of note, provides possible benefit with survival of 83% compared to the 50% in a historical cohort. With such few therapeutic options available for pediatric AKI, I believe the SCD has the potential to provide clinical benefit and hope to patients, families, and physicians. I look forward to continuing to study its potential for the treatment of AKI.”

“We continue to be encouraged by the results being demonstrated by the SCD in children. Despite improvements in acute care and dialysis therapies, the mortality rate from the past four decades has not improved and there remains a critical unmet need in addressing uncontrollable hyperinflammation, the leading cause of kidney damage and mortality in this population,” added Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical.

Under the current study, six subjects have been treated with the SCD. Four subjects developed AKI in the presence of shock, and the other two subjects developed AKI in the setting of STEC Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. All subjects ended SCD therapy before Day 10. Five of the subjects transitioned off CKRT for improvement in clinical status (Median 105 hours of SCD); Family chose to withdraw all care for subject on ECMO after 136 hours of SCD. Of the 660 hours of SCD treatment given, circuit iCa levels were ≤0.4 mmol/L 95% of the time. Of the subjects that reached Day 60, 5 were still inpatient and dialysis independent and 1 subject deceased after SCD therapy had ended but before ICU discharge. An additional patient was enrolled but did not continue with SCD because their iCa was not in range due to citrate intolerance. To date, no SCD-related serious adverse events have been reported in pediatrics.

Approximately 4,000 pediatric patients in the U.S. each year with AKI require CKRT and those patient profiles are associated with high morbidity and mortality. The mortality rate in children with AKI requiring CKRT is approximately 50 percent. Children who survive an AKI episode are at risk of long-term conditions, including chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The SCD is currently being evaluated by the FDA for a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) marketing approval for use in children (>20 kgs) with AKI. The Company expects the FDA to complete a substantive review of its HDE application during the first quarter of 2023, with a potential commercial launch expected in the second quarter of 2023. Dr. Goldstein served as a consultant to SeaStar Medical in the preparation and submission of the HDE application.

For more information about the conference, visit the Kidney Week 2022 website.

About the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD)

SeaStar Medical’s innovative platform therapy, the SCD, is a patented cell-directed extracorporeal therapy that selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop the cytokine storm that causes organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients. The therapy works with continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) to target and neutralize pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes allowing the body to return to homeostasis.

About SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation

Denver-based SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq: ICU) is a medical technology company that is focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. It is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

