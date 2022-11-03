SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy, SEMCAP Health, which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare.



Drawing upon the team’s decades of experience investing in and leading healthcare businesses, SEMCAP Health takes influential minority or majority positions in high growth businesses that have established product-market fit and demonstrated category leadership. SEMCAP Health drives strong alignment with management and leverages active post-investment value creation and governance in seeking to maximize the performance and impact of its partner companies.

An Unprecedented Healthcare Opportunity

The U.S. healthcare market is undergoing rapid and significant changes as a result of recent advancements in technology, ongoing pandemic impacts and persistent regulatory and reimbursement changes. This quickly evolving market creates significant opportunities for innovative, high-impact healthcare businesses that can support the opportunities created amid such change.

“This is an exciting moment in healthcare,” says Ralph Muller, Executive Chairman and Partner at SEMCAP Health, and former CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “Healthcare companies that successfully leverage new technologies can create transformative impact – but only if they are able to navigate the extremely complex U.S. healthcare system. Leading two of our nation’s top-ranked academic health systems over the past three decades affords me a unique view into the healthcare industry and with that, I can say I’ve never seen a more compelling time to invest. The opportunity to improve care quality and reduce inefficiencies will only increase in today’s turbulent economy.”

Combining Experienced Investors and Leading Industry Advisors

SEMCAP Health’s long-tenured investment team is led by Managing Partners, Brett Moraski and Victor (“Vic”) Kats, who share a long track record both operating and investing in high-growth healthcare companies. SEMCAP co-founders and co-CIOs, Walter “Buck” Buckley and Cyrus Vandrevala, also sit on SEMCAP Health’s Investment Committee.

“Our investment team has been purpose-built to merge Brett and Vic’s complementary skillsets,” says Muller. “Vic’s experience leading one of the nation’s largest health system-sponsored funds is the perfect complement to Brett’s decades of healthcare investing in the payor/managed care market. As our healthcare system focuses on realigning healthcare incentives, it takes experience and intimate knowledge of the inner workings of both health insurance and health care delivery to identify and grow the companies that will transform health and healthcare in the U.S.”

In addition, SEMCAP Health’s Senior Operating Advisors are comprised of nine of the industry’s most recognized healthcare leaders, bringing decades of experience from across the healthcare ecosystem, including payors, providers, health systems, government and healthcare distribution. The SEMCAP team leverages its advisors’ decades of experience leading major healthcare companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, UCSF, Walgreens, and others. For more information on SEMCAP Health’s Senior Advisors, please visit: SEMCAP.com/seminalhealthcare .

“SEMCAP Health has assembled an extremely influential group of Senior Advisors,” said Moraski. “In addition to guiding the sourcing and vetting of potential investment opportunities, our advisors are dedicated to creating value and lasting impact by working closely with our portfolio companies post-investment, including providing targeted strategic support, strengthening management teams, expanding customer pipelines and providing access to the industry’s key decision makers.”

Added Kats, “Our advisors, led by Ralph Muller, truly take an active role advising the companies in which SEMCAP Health invests. They have deep experience leading large healthcare organizations which often represent key customers to our portfolio companies. As such, they are uniquely positioned to advise our portfolio companies and help drive outsized performance. We believe SEMCAP Health’s post-investment value creation strategy should both generate higher returns and result in a positive impact on society.”

Investments To Date

To date, SEMCAP Health has already completed investments in two businesses at the forefront of innovation in healthcare:

SafeRide Health is a leading tech-enabled services company disrupting the inefficiency of the legacy approaches to non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). SafeRide uses proprietary technology and AI, and a nationwide network of vetted transportation providers, to provide leading payers and health systems with a more intelligent way to deliver cost-effective, on-demand NEMT services while improving the patient experience. SafeRide delivers over 3 million rides per year to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid populations, including critical life-sustaining care such as dialysis care, wound care, behavioral health, and substance abuse treatment. Learn more in this video with SafeRide Health CEO Robbins Schrader.





About SEMCAP

SEMCAP is a private equity investment platform built to identify and invest in seminal trends which create unique market tailwinds and have a positive impact on society. SEMCAP’s vertically focused investment strategies and teams target investments in companies across verticals like, Healthcare, Food & Nutrition, and Education, which are undergoing significant and rapid change amplified by shifting government policy, technology, and consumer preferences, and are fundamentally reframing the way business is conducted and how people live.

SEMCAP Health is a targeted investment strategy within SEMCAP that takes influential stakes in high-growth, next-generation healthcare technology and services companies. Based outside of Philadelphia, SEMCAP Health leverages a healthcare investment team with deep operating experience and a world-class network of healthcare industry leaders as Senior Operating Advisors. SEMCAP Health seeks to generate superior financial returns while advancing healthcare quality, affordability, clinical and patient experience, and health equity. For more information about SEMCAP Health, please visit www.semcap.com/seminalhealthcare.

