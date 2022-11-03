Digital Check Corp. is SOC 2 Type 1 Certified

Northbrook, IL, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp., a global leader in image capture and payments processing technology, is proud to announce that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), with respect to its control structure as it relates to software services offered through its wholly-owned subsidiary Avivatech LLC.

SOC 2 is a technical auditing process conducted by independent auditors to measure the security of an organization’s unique data processing systems and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place. Our SOC 2 Type 1 report verifies the existence of internal controls that have been designed and implemented to meet the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for security. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for organizations operating in highly regulated industries, such as financial services.

Digital Check made the decision to pursue SOC 2 certification to demonstrate its commitment to its customers that it takes data security seriously. “Protecting customer data is one of the most fundamental obligations in establishing trust – doubly so when those customers are in the financial field themselves,” says Paul Slager, the Company’s Chief Information Officer. “Staying up to date and in compliance with industry standards and best practices demonstrates that Digital Check is The Secure Choice® as a reliable and trustworthy partner.”

Digital Check continues to invest in security, as evidenced by its ongoing pursuit of SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which it anticipates receiving in the first quarter of 2023.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through Avivatech LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, we provide software that delivers cash automation efficiency, image enhancement, and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve their cash and check workflows. Our microfilm subsidiaries, ST Imaging and nextScan, provide state-of-the-art digital microfilm reading and conversion technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com and www.avivatech.com .

