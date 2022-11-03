LAVA Therapeutics to Present Updated Data from the Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of LAVA-051 at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( Nasdaq: LVTX ), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced the Company will present updated data including safety, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics from the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LAVA-051 during the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH®) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually December 10-13, 2022. First data from subcutaneous administration will be presented, along with updates on the intravenous dosing-cohorts.



The details of the poster presentation session are as follows:

Abstract #: 2014

Abstract Title: LAVA-051, a Novel Bispecific Gamma-Delta T-Cell Engager (Gammabody), in Relapsed/Refractory MM and CLL: Pharmacodynamic and Early Clinical Data

Session Name: Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster I

Session #: 704

Session Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Session Time: 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. EST

Presenter: Arnon P. Kater, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of the Dutch/Belgium HOVON CLL working group and professor of translational hematology at the Amsterdam University Medical Center

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. LAVA-051, the Company’s lead candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia, is enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical study (NCT04887259). A Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is also enrolling (NCT05369000). For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

LAVA’s Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the company’s anticipated growth and clinical development plans, including the timing of clinical trials. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “will,” “may,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LAVA’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the preclinical data, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various tumor targets. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including, among other things, the timing and results of our research and development programs and preclinical and clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to leverage our initial programs to develop additional product candidates using our Gammabody™ platform, and the failure of LAVA’s collaborators to support or advance collaborations or our product candidates. The COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and that of the third parties on which we depend, including delaying or otherwise disrupting our clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity. In addition, there may be adverse effects on our business condition and results from general economic and market conditions and overall fluctuations in the United States and international equity markets, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation and hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. LAVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

