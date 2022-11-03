ONE Future Releases Fifth Annual Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.462%

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Nation's Energy Future (ONE Future), a coalition of more than 55 natural gas companies representing five segments across the natural gas value chain, announced today its annual reporting of methane intensities. The ONE Future coalition recorded its 2021 methane intensity at 0.462%, beating its 1.0% goal by 54%.

Despite surpassing its 1.0% goal for all five years of reporting, the coalition continues to look for ways to implement improvements and increase transparency. Therefore, ONE Future updated its combustion exhaust methane emissions calculation methodology, moving away from using the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program's singular emission factor to using a combination of AP-42 methane emission factors and company stack test data.

ONE Future continues to increase membership; 53 companies submitted data for this year's report, compared to 45 companies in the previous year's report. Despite increased membership and updating the calculation methodology, the overall methane intensity remained flat at less than one-half of the 1% goal, while production increased by 29% and deliveries to customers increased by 15%, year-over-year.

"I am so proud of what the ONE Future member companies have accomplished in just a few years. In 2018, 16 companies reported, registering a 0.552% methane intensity. This year's report includes more than triple (53) the companies reporting using a more rigorous methodology, and we have actually decreased our methane intensity to 0.462%," said Jim Kibler, Executive Director of ONE Future. "We've beat our 1% goal of reducing methane emissions in all five years of reporting and are looking for ways to continuously improve, demonstrating the natural gas industry can produce and deliver natural gas in a clean and efficient manner for decades to come."

To demonstrate credible and quantifiable results, members agree to measure their emissions and track their progress over time. The 2021 results reflect reporting from 53 of ONE Future's member companies.

ONE Future members in each of the segments show the following 2021 methane intensity results vs. baseline goals:

Production : 2021 methane intensity of 0.152% vs. goal of 0.283% - beat goal by 46%. ONE Future's production segment produced 25% of U.S. natural gas in 2021.

: 2021 methane intensity of 0.152% vs. goal of 0.283% - beat goal by 46%. ONE Future's production segment produced 25% of U.S. natural gas in 2021. Gathering & Boosting : 2021 methane intensity of 0.080% vs. goal of 0.080% - met goal. 42% of U.S. natural gas was collected and/or treated by ONE Future's gathering & boosting segment in 2021.

: 2021 methane intensity of 0.080% vs. goal of 0.080% - met goal. 42% of U.S. natural gas was collected and/or treated by ONE Future's gathering & boosting segment in 2021. Processing : 2021 methane intensity of 0.027% vs. goal of 0.111% - beat goal by 76%. ONE Future's processing segment processed 27% of U.S. natural gas in 2021.

: 2021 methane intensity of 0.027% vs. goal of 0.111% - beat goal by 76%. ONE Future's processing segment processed 27% of U.S. natural gas in 2021. Transmission & Storage : 2021 methane intensity of 0.089% vs. goal of 0.301% - beat goal by 70%. ONE Future's transmission & storage segment encompassed 63% of transmission pipeline mileage across the U.S. in 2021.

: 2021 methane intensity of 0.089% vs. goal of 0.301% - beat goal by 70%. ONE Future's transmission & storage segment encompassed 63% of transmission pipeline mileage across the U.S. in 2021. Distribution: 2021 methane intensity of 0.113% vs. goal of 0.225% - beat goal by 50%. ONE Future's distribution segment delivered 47% of the natural gas that powered the U.S. in 2021.

These results demonstrate that ONE Future members are 99.54% efficient in delivering a molecule of gas from the rig to the burner tip.

To view the annual report click here.

About ONE Future

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average methane intensity across our facilities equivalent to one percent or less. Since our formation, we have grown to more than 55 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 16 out of the 38 production basins and have distribution operations in 39 out of the 50 states, other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country as well. Therefore, ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas value chain. For more information visit Home | One Future.

