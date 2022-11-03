Oncternal Therapeutics to Present Updated Interim Phase 1/2 Data for Zilovertamab in Combination with Ibrutinib in an Oral Session at ASH 2022

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 Study CIRM-0001 will be presented in an Oral Session at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place on December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the CIRM-0001 study, zilovertamab, an investigational anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in combination with ibrutinib in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in a recently opened cohort for patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). The clinical trial is being conducted in collaboration with the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and has been partially funded by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).



The interim clinical data has been accepted for an oral presentation during the Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological III session on Saturday, December 10, 2022 as part of the ASH 2022 Annual Meeting. ASH abstracts were released today, and more recent data updates will be available at the time of the presentation.

Poster Title: Phase 1/2 Study of Zilovertamab and Ibrutinib in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), or Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL)

Phase 1/2 Study of Zilovertamab and Ibrutinib in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), or Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) Publication Number: 232

232 Session Name: Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological III

Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological III Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Theater C

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Theater C Presenter: Hun Ju Lee, MD, Department of Lymphoma & Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Hun Ju Lee, MD, Department of Lymphoma & Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Session Date and Time: December 10, 2022 from 2:00-3:30 pm CST; CIRM-0001 presentation being held at 2:45 pm CST

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of patients with cancers that have critical unmet medical need. Oncternal pursues drug development targeting promising, yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression, focusing on hematological malignancies and prostate cancer. The lead clinical program is zilovertamab, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the function of Receptor Tyrosine Kinase-Like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1). ZILO-301, a global Phase 3 Study to evaluate zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) has been initiated (NCT05431179). Zilovertamab continues to be evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with MCL and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and this trial was recently amended to include patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) (NCT03088878). Zilovertamab is also being evaluated in two investigator-initiated studies, including a Phase 2 clinical trial of zilovertamab in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL, and in a Phase 1b study of zilovertamab in combination with docetaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Oncternal is also moving into the clinic with ONCT-808, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy that targets ROR1, with an active U.S. IND as of the end of September 2022 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR T treatment. The preclinical pipeline also includes ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI) that is undergoing final IND-enabling studies, as a potential treatment for castration resistant prostate cancer, including those with unmet medical need due to resistance to approved, standard of care androgen receptor inhibitors. More information is available at https://oncternal.com/.

Investors

Richard Vincent

858-434-1113

rvincent@oncternal.com

Media

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com