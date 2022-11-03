Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: NEO-TRA1: A CD25-Targeted De Novo non-Alpha Agonist of the IL-2 Receptor Selectively Expands Regulatory T Cells

Session Name: 203. Lymphocytes and Acquired or Congenital Immunodeficiency Disorders: Delineating Immunity from Mice to Humans

Publication Number: 684

Session Date/Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:45 AM

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 278-282

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

