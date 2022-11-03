Oculis Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board with World-Leading Ophthalmology Experts to Support Pipeline Development

Appointments support Company pipeline with major programs and readouts expected in coming year s

Strengthening expertise in retina to support ongoing Phase 3 trial of topical e yedrops OCS-01 in d iabetic m acular e dema (D ME )

Enhancing expertise in anterior segment to guide u pcoming Phase 2b trials with topical anti-TNFα, licaminlimab ( OCS-02 ) , as novel treatment candidate for d ry e ye d isease and u veitis

New expertise in neuroscience to support development of OCS-05, a SGK 2 neuroprotective candidate, for major neuro-ophthalmology diseases

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, November 3, 2022 – Oculis S.A. (Oculis), a global ophthalmology company developing new treatments to save sight and improve eye care with breakthrough innovations, today announced significant expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointments of six world-leading medical experts, Christophe Baudouin, M.D., Peter K. Kaiser, M.D., Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., Anat Loewenstein, M.D., Quan Dong Nguyen, M.D., and Pablo Villoslada, M.D., to support the development of its growing and advancing pipeline.

The expanded SAB will advise Oculis on strategic direction for shaping and advancing the Company's pipeline of highly differentiated late-, mid- and early-stage pipeline candidates which focus on the top three ophthalmology segments (ocular inflammation, retina, and neuro-ophthalmology including glaucoma). Additionally, the SAB will provide external insights on emerging trends and unmet medical needs in ophthalmology.

Riad Sherif, M.D., CEO of Oculis, said: “We are delighted and honored to welcome renowned experts to our Scientific Advisory Board. Their world-class knowledge, expertise and experience will add tremendous value to our SAB to support the advancement of our programs in the field of ocular inflammation, retina and neuro-ophthalmology. We look forward to their unique scientific insights as Oculis continues to expand and develop its pipeline of potentially transformative ophthalmology treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients worldwide.”

Christophe Baudouin, M.D.

Christophe Baudouin, M.D. Ph.D., is professor of Ophthalmology since 1995 and the Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology in Quinze-Vingts National Ophthalmology Hospital, Paris, as well as the President of the Medical Council since 2016. Pr. Baudouin is also the Director of an INSERM-labelled research group, and a member of the International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO)’s board. He is currently the President of the European Dry Eye Society, Editor-in-Chief of the French Journal of Ophthalmology, Vice-President of the French Glaucoma Society, and an active member of several international societies, including the prestigious American Ophthalmological Society and Academia Ophthalmologica Internationalis. With a Gold Medal Thesis Prize, Pr. Baudouin achieved his M.D. in Nice in 1989 and obtained his Ph.D. in Paris in 1992.

Peter K. Kaiser, M.D.

Peter K. Kaiser, M.D., is Chaney Family Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology Research and a Professor of Ophthalmology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. Dr. Kaiser is actively involved in clinical research and has been principal investigator in over 60 trials evaluating new treatments for AMD, DR, and other retinal disorders. He is Editor-in-Chief of Retinal Physician, Associate Editor of International Ophthalmology Clinics, and serves on the editorial boards of American Journal of Ophthalmology, Retina, Retina Today, and Ocular Surgery News. Pr. Kaiser has been recognized by the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Society of Retina Specialists with Achievement and Senior Achievement Awards and has been listed as one of the top 100 most influential people in the world of ophthalmology. Pr. Kaiser graduated magna cum laude with Highest Honors from Harvard College and magna cum laude from Harvard Medical School.

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D.

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS founded the clinical research section at Sierra Eye Associates, and currently serves as its Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship. He has been a principal investigator for more than 100 clinical trials and a top enroller in the United States for multiple Phase 1-3 trials. He is also a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Dr. Khanani is an elected member of the Retina Society, Macula Society and has received numerous awards of distinction. He has received the Senior Honor Award from the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) and was also awarded the prestigious ASRS Presidents’ Young Investigator Award in 2021.

Anat Loewenstein, M.D.

Anat Loewenstein, M.D., MHA, is Professor of Ophthalmology, Chairman of the Division of Ophthalmology at the Tel Aviv Medical Center, Sidney Fox Chair of Ophthalmology at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, President of the Israeli Ophthalmological Society, and the General Secretary of the EURETINA board. She is a renowned retina specialist, expert in retinal toxicity, and has a strong research interest in the early detection of macular degeneration, among others. She currently serves as the Editor in Chief of the Journal Case Reports in Ophthalmology, is an associate editor of Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science Journal, European Journal of Ophthalmology and of Ophthalmologica. Pr. Loewenstein published more than 450 papers in peer reviewed journals and contributed multiple chapters to ophthalmology textbooks. She is also actively involved as a leader in mentorship of young retina specialists including the mentorship educational programs of ARVO and EURETINA.

Quan Dong Nguyen, M.D.

Quan Dong Nguyen, M.D., MSc, FAAO, FARVO, FASRS is Professor of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine. Pr. Nguyen is known for his innovative work in early proof-of-concept, first-in-human clinical studies, and as principal investigator on multiple trials to evaluate potential pharmacotherapeutic agents for ocular inflammation, as well as for retinal vascular and uveitis. He is on the Editorial Board of key journals, including the Journal of Ophthalmic Infection and Inflammation and Ophthalmic Surgery, Lasers and Imaging Retina. He has been elected to many prestigious national and international professional organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Macula Society, the Retina Society, the American Society of Retina Specialists, the Club Jules Gonin, the American Ophthalmological Society, the International Uveitis Study Group, the American Uveitis Society, and the International Ocular Inflammation Society. He completed fellowships in Immunology and Uveitis at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, in Ocular Immunology at the Wilmer Eye Institute of the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, and in Medical and Surgical Retina at the Schepens Eye Research Institute and the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.

Pablo Villoslada, M.D.

Pablo Villoslada, M.D., is an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University. He has been active in neuroscience and brain disease research for more than 20 years, contributing to the application of systems biology to neurological diseases, development of new therapies or biomarkers for multiple sclerosis and neuro-ophthalmologic diseases, and developing new neuroimaging technologies for monitoring brain diseases. Prior to taking up his position at Stanford, he was Medical Director of Neuroinflammation at Genentech. His experience also includes roles as Professor at the Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, and Group Leader of the Neuroimmunology group of the Institute of Biomedical Research August Pi Sunyer (IDIBAPS), Hospital Clinic, University of Barcelona. He received his M.D. at the University of Santiago de Compostela, Spain in 1990, his speciality in neurology in 1995 at the Hospital Vall d’Hebron, Spain and his Ph.D. in neuroimmunology in 1996 at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight, improve eye care and address significant unmet medical needs with breakthrough innovations. Oculis’s highly differentiated pipeline includes candidates for topical retinal treatments, topical biologics and disease modifying treatments. With a presence in key international markets, Oculis’s goal is to deliver life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and with operations in Europe, the U.S. and China, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

