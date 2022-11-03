Sana Biotechnology Announces Several Preclinical Data Presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including two oral presentations, at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.



“The presentations at ASH will showcase the potential for both our allogeneic CAR T cell and in vivo delivery platforms to develop differentiated drugs for patients with hematologic malignancies,” said Terry Fry, Sana’s Senior Vice President and Head of T Cell Therapeutics. “We are initially developing therapeutics for patients with lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma, and we look forward to presenting data on CD19-, CD22- and BCMA-targeted therapeutic candidates at the meeting.”

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: Engineered Hypoimmune CAR T Cells Provide Lasting Tumor Control in Fully Immunocompetent Allogeneic Humanized Mice Abstract Number: 485 Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational IV Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022 Session Time: 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. CT Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 388-390 Presenter: Sonja Schrepfer, PhD





Title: Efficient and Specific Multi-Locus Editing of Allogeneic CAR T Cells for Hypoimmunity during Large Scale Manufacture Using Cas12b Abstract Number: 663 Session Name: 711. Cell Collection and Processing I Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022 Session Time: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. CT Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 220-222 Presenter: Christina Chaivorapol, PhD





Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Functional T Cell Assays Are Predictive of Pre-Clinical Potency to Generate Allogeneic, Hypoimmune CD19 CAR T Cells Abstract Number: 1974 Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I Session Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022 Session Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Darin Salloum, PhD

Title: A Dual-Antigen Targeting, Hypoimmune Allogeneic CAR T to Evade Innate and Adaptive Immune Rejection and Overcome Antigen Escape Abstract Number: 1988 Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I Session Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022 Session Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Adam Johnson, PhD





Title: BCMA-Targeted, Hypoimmune Allogeneic CAR T Cells Exhibit Potent Anti-Tumor Activity Together with the Ability to Evade Innate and Adaptive Immune Rejection in Pre-Clinical Tumor Models Abstract Number: 3168 Session Name: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster II Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022 Session Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Jeremy Kinder, PhD

Title: CD8-Targeted, Integrating Viral Vectors Transduce Resting T Cells and Enable Extracorporeal Delivery (ECD) for Rapid CAR T Cell Therapies Abstract Number: 3457 Session Name: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster II Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022 Session Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Jesse Green, PhD





Full abstracts are available for online viewing via the ASH Annual Meeting website at www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting. In addition, abstracts will be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood, the journal of the American Society of Hematology.

