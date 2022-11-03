Global $3.43 Bn Sucralose Market to 2031

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sucralose Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sucralose market is expected to grow from $3.22 billion in 2021 to $3.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The sucralose market is expected to grow to $4.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sucralose market in 2019. North America is expected to hold in high share in the market during the forecasted period in the sucralose market. The regions covered in the sucralose market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in demand from health-conscious people is expected to drive the growth of the sucralose market. People are nowadays more concerned about their health so, they opt for health-conscious diet plans and consume health-related products and services. People who are not more concerned about health are at higher health risk. The increase in individuals suffering from obesity, heart diseases, and diabetes will force people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2019, 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases and in 2020, 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese. These diseases can be prevented by reducing the risk factors i.e., unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and obesity. Therefore, an increase in demand from health-conscious people drives the growth of the sucralose market.



The product launches are shaping the sucralose market. Key companies are adopting innovations and key strategies for better products to excel in the sucralose market. For example, On March 11, 2019, Heartland Food Products Group, a producer of low-calorie sweeteners, beverage concentrates, and creamers, launched a new line of Splenda Coffee Creamers that is available in three flavors i.e., French vanilla, sweet cream, and hazelnut.

These provide 15 calories per serving and are rich and delicious. On December 17, 2020, Tate and Lyle PLC, a provider of food and beverage ingredients launched Sweetner-VantageT Expert Systems, a tool to design new and innovative sweeteners. This tool will help the formulators to create low calories food and drinks using low calories sweeteners.



In July 2021, KPS Capital Partners, a US-based private equity firm acquired a stake in Tate and Lyle's for a deal amount of $1.3 billion. Under this agreement, Tate and Lyle and KPS Capital Partners will own a newly formed company (NewCo) at 50% ownership. NewCo will work on manufacturing plant-based products for the food and industrial markets, and KPS will have the board and operational control. Tate and Lyle is a UK-based, global leader in the production of sweeteners and supplier of food and beverage ingredients.

The sucralose market consists of sales of sucralose by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture sucralose. Sucralose is derived from sucrose by the chemical process. Sucralose is a white crystalline powder used as an artificial sweetener that is 600 times sweeter than sugar with no calories in it. Sucralose is available as a raw material in pure form or as a finished product in the form of solid or liquid. Sucralose is used in low sugar/calorie food without compromising the taste of the product.



The countries covered in the sucralose market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the sucralose market are

Tate And Lyle

JK Sucralose Inc.

Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Newtrend Group

BioPlus Life Sciences

Techno Food Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Niutang

Guangdong Food Industry Institute

Changzhou Hanbang

Xiamen Boao Technology

Vitasweet co. ltd.

LAndP Food Ingredient Co. Ltd.

Unitech Sweet (Zibo) Ltd.

ECPlaza Network Inc.

Eastern Food Chem Co. Ltd.

Galam Ltd.

Evolva Holding

SaIngredion Inc.

Nutrasweet.co.

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

Garuda International Inc.

HYET Sweet.

Jiangxi Bentian Food Technology Co. Ltd.

Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Heartland Food Products Group

